Manchester United handed boost as managerial target starts English lessons ahead of talks over Old Trafford switch: Reports

Manchester United managerial target Erik Ten Hag is reportedly taking English lessons as he prepares for potential talks with the Red Devils over a summer switch.

According to Sportsmail, Ten Hag has informed Ajax of his intention to leave the Dutch giants during talks with the club's hierarchy. The 52-year-old tactician is believed to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Erik Ten Hag is one of the top candidates to become Manchester United's next permanent manager alongside PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Ten Hag was one of the top candidates to become Tottenham Hotspur's manager last summer. The language barrier, however, proved to be a major obstacle for both parties during negotiations.

The Ajax boss could potentially replace Ralf Rangnick, who was appointed as Manchester United's interim manager until the end of the season in late November.

Erik Ten Hag was appointed as Ajax's headcoach in December 2017. He has led the club to two Eredivise titles, two KNVB Cups, and the semi-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League during his four-and-a-half year stint with the Dutch giants.

Ten Hag has also developed a number of young talents during his time with Ajax, including the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Donny van de Beek, and Antony.

The club are currently at the top of the Eredivise table, two points ahead of second-placed PSV Eindhoven. The Dutch giants have also won all six of their Champions League group games this season, and played out a 2-2 draw with Benfica in the first leg of their round of 16 tie with the Portuguese club.

Ten Hag is therefore taking English lessons and preparing for talks with Manchester United over the managerial position, which is likely to take place in the coming weeks.

Manchester United's next manager must be given time to rebuild the club and implement his philosophy

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Manchester United have often hired some of the best managers in the world, including the likes of Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal. The club, however, expected immediate success and trophies, and failed to back their former managers when form dipped or performances were unsatisfactory.

United must, however, give their next manager enough time to rebuild the squad and implement his football philosophy. The Red Devils currently possess a number of weaknesses in their squad, such as the lack of a top-quality defensive midfielder and centre-back to partner Raphael Varane and a striker at the peak of his powers.

French midfielder Paul Pogba is expected to leave the club this summer as his contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Cristiano Ronaldo is in the twilight stages of his career and must therefore be replaced with a young striker who can score at least 20 goals a season for United.

The club also lacks a footballing identity or style of play at the moment. Manchester United's squad and dressing room seems to lack cohesion and unity.

United's next manager must therefore be backed financially during the transfer window and given the power to rebuild the club's squad.

Liverpool finished eighth in the Premier League table during their first season under the management of Jurgen Klopp. The Reds, however, backed the German to turn things around at Anfield. Klopp joined Liverpool in 2015, but was able to convert the club into a title contender during the 2017-18 campaign.

United must adopt a similar approach when they hire their next permanent manager.

Edited by Diptanil Roy