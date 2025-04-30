  • home icon
  • Football
  • Manchester United
  • Manchester United handed double injury boost in massive news ahead of Europa League clash against Athletic Club: Reports

Manchester United handed double injury boost in massive news ahead of Europa League clash against Athletic Club: Reports

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Apr 30, 2025 10:53 GMT
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Manchester United have received a double boost as two of their star players are nearing a return to action, as per reports. The Red Devils will face Spanish outfit Athletic Club in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League, with the first leg taking place at San Mames on Thursday.

Ad

Fabrizio Romano reports that Ruben Amorim's side are set to welcome the duo of Matthijs De Ligt and Amad Diallo back imminently after spells out injured. The pair have returned to full training for their side and are firmly in contention to feature against the Spanish club.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Manchester United were left with a significant blow after Amad, who was one of their most consistent performers, was ruled out for the season in February. The 22-year-old, who signed a new long-term deal this year, suffered an ankle problem before their game against Tottenham Hotspur, but has returned ahead of schedule.

Netherlands international De Ligt started nine successive games for Ruben Amorim's side before picking up an injury in early April. His last appearance was against Nottingham Forest on April 1st, and he has not played in any of his side's last six games.

Ad

Manchester United boss Amorim will be very pleased with the return to fitness of Amad due to his side's lack of attacking depth. The Ivory Coast international delivered nine goals and seven assists in 36 appearances for the club prior to his injury.

Like Amad, De Ligt has been a regular under Amorim, and has made 40 appearances in his debut season with the Red Devils. The 25-year-old's fitness will be a welcome boost for his side, who have kept only two clean sheets since the start of February.

Ad

Manchester United legend set for emotional return to Old Trafford in the summer

Manchester United legend David de Gea is set to make a return to Old Trafford for the first time since leaving the club in 2023. The Spanish goalkeeper will be part of the Fiorentina side that takes part in the Snapdragon Cup billed for Old Trafford in the summer.

Ad

De Gea has found his feet in Florence after spending a year without a club following his release by Manchester United. He has appeared 31 times in Serie A, keeping 11 clean sheets, and has helped his side reach the last four of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Fiorentina and the Red Devils will lock horns on August 9th in their final match in preparation for the 2025-26 season after a tour of the USA. De Gea will get a chance to say goodbye to the fans of the club he represented for 12 years, making 545 appearances and keeping 190 clean sheets.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications