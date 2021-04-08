Manchester United 'have their eye' on Liverpool target - Reports

As per Eurosport, Manchester United are in the market for a new centre-back in the summer and RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate is on the Red Devils' radar.

Konate is being heavily pursued by Liverpool, who have reportedly agreed on a deal with Leipzig for the player's transfer. The Frenchman has played a starring role in Julian Nagelsmann's side, who have challenged Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this season. Konate has featured 10 times for Leipzig in all competitions in the current campaign despite sustaining two serious injuries.

Jurgen Klopp plans to bolster his defence with the signing of Ibrahima Konate. He also plans to improve his attacking options, with an upgrade on Divock Origi likely to arrive. Several fringe players will leave and create more space on the wage bill. #awlfc [the athletic] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) April 2, 2021

However, Eurosport reports that Manchester United could sign the U-21 France international if they lose Eric Bailly this year. The Red Devils are also interested in Sevilla's Joules Kounde and Villareal's Pau Torres. However, they could make a late push for Konate, who is valued at around £34 million.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been ravaged by injuries in the centre-back area this year, and the German hopes that the board will back him in bringing the highly-rated defender to Anfield. Manchester United, however, could foil their rivals' plans with a move for the defender while Chelsea are also said to be interested in the player.

Manchester United to prioritise signing a centre-back and a right winger in the summer

Jadon Sancho (L) and Erling Haaland

According to reports in The Athletic, Manchester United have reportedly 'cooled their interest' in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this season, as they prioritise a move for a new centre-back and right winger. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has publically stated his admiration for Haaland.

However, a move for the 20-year-old Norwegian may prove to be costly with the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Chelsea all expressing an interest in signing the player.

The Red Devils have been linked with Pau Torres, Joules Kounde, Ibrahima Konate, and Milan Skriniar at centre-back. Rumours have also been circulating about a potential deal for Sergio Ramos, who will be out of contract at Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Man United have been put on red alert as Borussia Dortmund will listen to 'exceptional offers' for Jadon Sancho this summer #MUFC pic.twitter.com/UOILSeWZY2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 7, 2021

United have also expressed an interest in signing Haaland's teammate Jadon Sancho. Reports have suggested that Borussia Dortmund may charge upwards of £100 million for Sancho's services, a price which may prove to be too high for the Red Devils.