Manchester United in heated 5-team battle to sign PL star with 15 goals this season: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly joined the heated race to sign red-hot Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta. As reported by TEAMtalk, the Red Devils have registered their interest in the Frenchman but face strong competition from elsewhere.

As per TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are also keen on the 27-year-old's signature while there has been interest from Atletico Madrid as well. Juventus and Bayern Munich are also reportedly considering the towering striker as an option.

Mateta has been one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League since Oliver Glasner's appointment in February 2024. The Frenchman has scored 28 goals in 48 games under the Austrian's management.

Before Glasner's arrival at Selhurst Park, Mateta was only a fringe player for the Eagles. He only managed to score 16 goals in 97 games for the south London club before the Austrian manager's appointment.

Manchester United are reportedly keen on the former Mainz striker following his scintillating run of form for Crystal Palace. The Red Devils have two natural strikers in their ranks in Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee who have both struggled for goals this season.

Mateta's current deal at Selhurst Park expires in the summer of 2026 and he is reportedly valued at £40 million by Crystal Palace. He joined the Eagles in 2022 from Mainz in a deal worth €15 million.

Manchester United want Ligue 1 star who could be available for a bargain: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Olympique Lyonnais attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki as an option for the summer. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Lyon could sell the Frenchman for just £25 million this summer due to a clause in his deal. The transfer expert said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

"Yes, but it’s not an 'easy' clause. Lyon insist there are certain conditions to be met, so it’s not that simple. In any case, for me, it’s a potential bargain as he is an excellent talent."

Lyon are in a dire situation financially at the moment and could be relegated from Ligue 1 if things don't improve. Therefore, they could be forced to sell some of their top players this summer, including Cherki.

Cherki came through the youth ranks of Lyon and has already made 176 senior appearances for the club at the age of just 21. He has 25 goals and 42 assists to his name for les Gones till date and has scored eight goals and provided 18 assists in 35 appearances across competitions this campaign.

