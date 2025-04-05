Manchester United eye £25 million-rated star who was linked with Chelsea and Liverpool - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in Olympique Lyonnais star Rayan Cherki who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool. The Frenchman's future at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais has come under speculation due to Lyon's financial woes.

The Ligue 1 giants are in a mess financially and could be relegated to Ligue 2 at the end of the season if they don't manage to balance their books. They will reportedly be open to selling a host of their top players including Cherki.

As reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old could be available for just £25 million due to a clause in his deal. The Italian journalist said, as quoted by Give Me Sport:

"Yes, but it’s not an 'easy' clause. Lyon insist there are certain conditions to be met, so it’s not that simple. In any case, for me, it’s a potential bargain as he is an excellent talent."

Rayan Cherki is regarded as one of the finest young talents in world football and has been consistently delivering for Lyon for a while. At just 21 years of age, the Manchester United target has already made 176 appearances for Les Gones.

Cherki has been sensational for Lyon this season, scoring eight goals and providing 18 assists in 35 appearances across competitions. He is a versatile player who can play either as a number ten or on either flank.

Blessed with incredible technique and flair, Cherki is adept with either foot and looks destined for big things. It will be interesting to see where he ends up with Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea all keen on his signature.

Manchester United and Liverpool told to pay in excess of €80m for highly rated striker

Manchester United and Liverpool have reportedly been told to pay over €80 million for the signature of Arsenal target Hugo Ekitike. As reported by German outlet Bild via Centredevils, the French striker will cost a fortune with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) having a 20% sell-on clause.

Ekitike has been brilliant for Eintracht Frankfurt this season having joined them permanently last summer following a six-month loan spell. The 22-year-old has 19 goals and eight assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

The Frenchman was formerly in the ranks of PSG, where he failed to live up to expectations. The Manchester United and Liverpool target only scored four goals in 33 appearances for the French capital club while producing four assists.

