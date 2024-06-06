Manchester United higher-ups could make 25-year-old star club captain if Bruno Fernandes leaves club this summer: Reports

Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot is reportedly viewed as a top candidate to replace Bruno Fernandes as captain if he departs this summer. The Red Devils skipper's future is uncertain and the armband could be up for grabs if he leaves.

English journalist Steve Bates claims Dalot is seen inside Old Trafford as captain's material and could be an option to succeed Fenandes. The Portuguese right-back enjoyed a fine 2023-24 campaign and was one of Erik ten Hag's most important players.

Dalot, 25, made 50 appearances across competitions, registering three goals and as many assists. He provided much-needed versatility by switching at left-back to help deal with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia's lenthy injuries.

The 18-cap Portugal international joined Manchester United from FC Porto in June 2018 for a reported £19 million. He worked hard to get himself into the club's first team and his work ethic has earned plaudits.

Cristiano Ronaldo tipped Dalot for a bright future when leaving United in November 2022. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said:

"In Manchester United I can mention Dalot, he's young, but very professional but I don't doubt that he's going to have longevity in football because he's young, he's smart, intelligent and he's very professional."

Fernandes' future continues to be the main topic of discussion regarding outgoings at United this summer. His agent has reportedly held talks with several European clubs over a potential transfer but his priority is signing a new deal.

"Fantastic season" - Bruno Fernandes hailed Diogo Dalot as Manchester United's best player last season

Diogo Dalot was named Manchester United's Players Player of the Year.

Fernandes spoke glowingly of Dalot after Manchester United beat Manchester City 2-1 to win the FA Cup on May 25. The Red Devils defender was in a post-final interview when his captain tried pulling him away to continue celebrating. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Fantastic season, he was the best player of our season. Now we need to go and celebrate."

Dalot showed vast improvement defensively and was superb going forward throughout last season. He was one of the first names on Ten Hag's teamsheets, as he was always available and consistent.

The Red Devils full-back will be alongside Fernandes at Euro 2024 with Portugal. He impressed during his nation's qualifying campaign, appearing in six games as Selecao won every game. He's earned 18 caps, with two goals and three assists, since debuting in June 2021.