Manchester United superstar pushing for new contract, wants top pay bracket and clarity regarding manager before signing: Reports 

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly wants a new contract that makes him one of the highest earners at Old Trafford. The Portuguese playmaker also wants clarity over Erik ten Hag's future with the club yet to make a decision.

The Guardian's Jamie Jackson reports that Fernandes, 29, wants to sign a new deal with United but under certain circumstances. He is looking to become one of the Premier League giants' highest earners, placing him alongside Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Casemiro.

The former Sporting CP playmaker signed a new deal in April 2022 with wages estimated at around £220,000 per week. This contract runs until 2026 although there is the option to extend for a further year.

Fernandes is said to feel undervalued and wants a new contract to reflect his status in the team. He was crucial for Manchester United last season, registering 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games across competitions.

The 64-cap Portugal international also wants clarity over the managerial situation at Old Trafford. The club's new co-owners INEOS are conducting an end-of-season review and Ten Hag's future is still to be decided.

Ten Hag guided Manchester United to an unlikely FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City with a 2-1 win at Wembley. Fernandes produced a stunning assist for Kobbie Mainoo's winner to lift the trophy as captain.

Fernandes spoke about his future before the final and refused to rule out a departure. He made clear that a decision wasn't solely up to him (via Sky Sports):

"I feel that the club wants me to be a part of the future, so, as I said always, I don't want to be a player that the club doesn't want to have. If for some reason they don't want to have me, I will go, but if they want me I will stay."

Ten Hag has maintained how important Fernandes is to Manchester United throughout his tenure. He was the club's joint-top scorer last season and has won two trophies with the Red Devils.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes' agent has reportedly held talks with European clubs

Bruno Fernandes could be headed out of the Premier League.

Fernandes' agent has reportedly held talks with European clubs regarding a potential move if a Manchester United exit is decided. The Portuguese has been at Old Trafford since January 2020 and this is the first time there is a real threat of separation.

Sky Sport Germany's Florian Plettenberg has played down Bayern Munich as a potential suitor. He claims the Bavarians aren't prioritizing a move for Fernandes as they already posses Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller.

The Red Devils midfielder has previously played in Liga Portugal and Serie A. He has become one of Europe's most highly-admired playmakers during his time in the English top-flight.