Manchester United superstar’s agent holds talks with several European clubs, future yet to be decided: Reports

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' agent has reportedly held talks with top European clubs to gauge interest in the Portuguese playmaker. The 29-year-old's future at Old Trafford is uncertain heading into the summer transfer window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho met with several clubs from Europe this week. The former Sporting CP midfielder wants to stay but a decision has not been made over his future.

Fernandes was in red-hot form this season, posting 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 games across competitions. He produced a slick pass for Kobbie Mainoo's winner in Manchester United's 2-1 win against Manchester City in the FA Cup final (May 25).

The 64-cap Portugal international sent a message to United fans before the final about his situation. He was adamant that he wanted to remain with the Red Devils (via Romano):

"I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream."

Fernandes joined Manchester United from Sporting CP in January 2020 for £47 million. He's gone on to make 233 appearances, registering 79 goals and 66 assists.

The Portuguese ace lifted the FA Cup as the Red Devils' captain after he was permanently handed the armband last summer. He's recently been linked with Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

Manchester United need to make a decision over Erik ten Hag's future

Bruno Fernandes could face a future without Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

Manchester United's squad are seemingly not in the know about their manager's future. Ten Hag has a year left on his contract but speculation continues to grow over the Dutch coach.

Many expected Ten Hag to be shown the door heading into the FA Cup final. The club's new co-owners appeared to decide to part ways with the former Ajax head coach after a poor eighth-placed finish in the league.

Ten Hag oversaw a stunning 2-1 win against City at Wembley which may have turned heads. INEOS are conducting an end-of-season review and it's unclear when this will conclude and what the result will be.

The uncertainty is proving problematic as Manchester United players don't know what the future holds. Ten Hag hit back at critics after the FA Cup final heroics by insisting he'd win trophies elsewhere:

"I’m not satisfied with it, we’ll do better but if they don’t want me here, I’ll go somewhere else to win trophies because that’s what I did my whole career."

Ten Hag appointed Fernandes as captain and the pair have a strong rapport as shown during their post-final celebrations. The indecisiveness over the manager could be playing on the players' minds including their skipper.