"One more season then get Wirtz",  "Wasting his career" - Fans in two minds over reports suggesting Manchester United star is staying

Manchester United fans have intriguingly responded to reports claiming Bruno Fernandes is expected to stay at Old Trafford next season. There has been talk recently about the Red Devils captain departing this summer.

The Athletic's David Ornstein reports that Fernandes is firmly expected to remain with United. He and his representatives held talks with the Old Trafford hierarchy last week and discussed his future.

Manchester United made it clear they wanted to keep hold of Fernandes, 29, who has two years left on his contract. He's been vital for Erik ten Hag's side this season, posting 15 goals and 11 assists in 45 games across competitions.

Fernandes' desire is to stay but wanted reassurance that the club's direction matches his ambitions. He wants the Red Devils to be a competitive and successful side under the INEOS regime.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's INEOS plan to build the team around the 64-cap Portugal international. The Portuguese playmaker has been with the club since January 2020 when he arrived from Sporting CP for £46.6 million. He's won the Carabao Cup, making 230 games, bagging 79 goals and 64 assists.

Fernandes is adored by most of the Old Trafford faithful although some do question what life would be like without him.

One fan thinks he should play one more season before United makes an unlikely move for Real Madrid target Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen:

"One more season then get Wirtz (in my opinion)."

Another fan told Fernandes that he's wasting his career at Old Trafford:

"He is wasting his career."

More fans weighed in on the reports on X (formerly Twitter) and one fan was thrilled, urging INEOS' recruitment to build around him:

"Great news. Need INEOS to surround him with a quality squad that shares his ambitions."

Another fan was equally as pleased and alluded to him captaining a youthful Manchester United side:

"He's going to lead the young troops."

One fan took aim at Bayern Munich amid reports linking them with Fernandes:

"Bayern can holdddd."

Some fans were less pleased and one explained why the club should part ways:

"Bruno's been extremely average this season. He's just had a good 6-7 weeks recently."

One fan gave a bold take on the Red Devils captain:

"He won't even make the first team in any other top team. He had better remain at United."

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are reportedly interested in Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes

European giants queue up for Bruno Fernandes.

If Fernandes were to leave Manchester United this summer it appears he wouldn't be short of suitors. The Portuguese ace could head to the Bundesliga or Serie A, the latter he previously played in with Sampdoria.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst reports that Bayern Munich and Inter Milan are interested in signing Fernandes. He claims Ten Hag's squad has doubts that their skipper will stay next season.

The report also claimed that Fernandes was open to leaving although Ornstein appears to have refuted this. He can finish the season an FA Cup winner if his side beat Manchester City in the final on May 25.