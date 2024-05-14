Xabi Alonso to take Barcelona target with him to Real Madrid in 2025: Reports 

Xabi Alonso could reportedly bring Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz to Real Madrid in 2025 which will be a huge blow for Barcelona. The Spanish coach looks to be Los Blancos' ideal candidate to succeed Carlo Ancelotti.

SPORTBILD's Christian Falk has told mufcMPB that there is an idea for Alonso to head to the Santiago Bernabeu next year and for Wirtz to follow him. The German attacker has been vital for Leverkusen under the former Madrid midfielder's tutelage.

Wirtz, 21, has appeared 46 times across competitions this season, registering 18 goals and 19 assists. He's been crucial as Die Werkself have won the Bundesliga title and face Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final (May 22).

Alonso will stay put at Bay Arena next season despite interest from Liverpool and Bayern Munich a few months ago. He committed his future to the Bundesliga side but is being lined up as Ancelotti's long-term replacement.

Wirtz's incredible performances for club and country this season haven't only caught Real Madrid's eye. Barcelona are also interested and won't want to miss out on him to their El Clasico rivals given Ancelotti is set to add Kylian Mbappe to his glittering squad this summer.

The 16-cap Germany international has three years left on his contract with Leverkusen. Their CEO Fernando Carro initially slapped a €150 million price tag on him but claims he's priceless now

Florian Wirtz played down links to Barcelona last season as Real Madrid emerge as favorites to sign him in 2025

Florian Wirtz rubbished claims he'd spoken to Xavi.

Wirtz was linked with a move to Barcelona early last year after a breakout season with Leverkusen. He was at the start of his meteoric rise, managing four goals and eight assists in 25 games across competitions.

The former FC Koln teenager was asked about Barca's interest in March 2023. He poured cold water on suggestions he'd held talks with Blaugrana boss Xavi (via Everything Barca):

"I have not spoken with my father about this, regarding Barcelona transfer — I was a bit confused by the links as well. I just read about it, I want to focus on Leverkusen and be successful. I’m not looking into the future now."

Wirtz stayed put and became one of the Bundesliga's megastars, anticipated to light up Euro 2024. He'll be appearing in his first major international tournament and many European giants including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Manchester City will be keeping watch.

Xavi is set to bolster his squad this summer after surrendering the La Liga title to Madrid. The Catalans could part with several high-profile names with Frenkie de Jong facing an uncertain future.

However, Wirtz could financially be out of Barca's reach as they still endure financial issues. That isn't the case for Real Madrid despite Mbappe's arrival as he's set to join as a free agent, although, on a lucrative contract.