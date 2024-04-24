Barcelona identify 5 players as 'non-transferable', open to offers for the rest of the squad: Reports

Catalan giants Barcelona have identified just five players as 'untouchable' in the summer transfer window and will be willing to listen to offers for the rest of the squad.

According to SPORT, those five players are La Masia graduates Lamine Yamal (16), Pau Cubarsi (17), and Gavi (19), alongside Pedri (21), and Mika Faye (19). Notably, all of these players are under 21 years of age, as Barca look to truly embrace the youth revolution at their club.

It is reported that Barcelona have already let the five 'non-transferable' know that they will not be accepting any offers for their services in the upcoming transfer window.

The Blaugrana are looking to return to their 1:1 rule in the summer, which means that they can spend every euro earned through transfers on potential signings.

This means that they will have to generate a huge amount through player sales to balance their books and move forward with a clean slate. Keeping this in mind, they have already invited offers for players like Frenkie de Jong and Raphinha, and are seriously considering some of the offers on the table.

With manager Xavi potentially set to leave the club at the end of the season, Barcelona will likely be entering a new era in their club's history. With incredible talents coming through La Masia, there is a renewed sense of optimism among the club's executives that Barca can ignite a rejuvenated golden era.

The five 'non-transferables' at Barcelona - how have they fared so far at the club?

The five 'non-transferable' at Barcelona are reportedly said to be Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Gavi, Pedri, and Mikayil Faye. Let's take a look at how they have fared so far at the club.

Pedri has made the most appearances for the club (137 games, 18 goals, 13 assists) out of the five aforementioned players. He arrived from Las Palmas in 2020 and has since become a key cog of their midfield for the present and future.

Since his breakthrough into the first team in the 2021-22 season, Gavi has become the ideal partner to Pedri in the heart of Barca's midfield. An absolutely determined midfield workhorse, he has made 111 appearances for the club, scoring seven and assisting 14.

Yamal became the youngest player in Barcelona history, making his debut aged just 15 years and 290 days in a 4-0 win against Real Betis in La Liga on April 29, 2023. He has since made 44 more appearances for the club, bagging six goals and eight assists overall, and is considered to be their superstar forward of the future.

Cubarsi made his breakthrough into the first team midway through the current season. However, he has quickly established himself as one of the best defensive prospects in the world and has become a regular starter under Xavi. He has made 18 appearances for Barcelona, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

The only player out of the five to not have made his first-team debut is Senegalese center-back Faye. However, he continues to show great promise for the Barca Atletic side as a versatile defender who can also be deployed as a left-back. He has kept six clean sheets and scored four goals in 28 appearances this season, and is in line to make his senior debut soon.

It will be very interesting to see how Barcelona will build out their squad around this core group of five exciting young talents.