Manchester United hires new agents amid transfer interest from Fulham and Saudi Arabian clubs

Manchester United's Fred has reportedly picked new agents as speculation surrounding a summer exit continues.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian midfielder has hired the same representatives as compatriot Gabriel Jesus. The Arsenal striker is managed by Energy Sports, which is owned by Caio Cobra and Marcelo Pettinati.

Fred, 30, apparently understands that he isn't a first-team starter under Erik ten Hag. He played 56 times across competitions last season but 33 of those appearances came from the bench.

Moreover, Mason Mount's £60 million move from Chelsea has added another quality midfielder to Manchester United's ranks. Fulham are believed to be interested in Fred and are set to make a bid.

However, it is believed that clubs from Saudi Pro League could also arrive on the scene for the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder. They have already lured superstars such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Cristiano Ronaldo with lucrative contracts.

It remains to be seen what price tag, if any, United will place on Fred, who has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Old Trafford. He joined them from Shakhtar in 2018 for €59 million and has since registered 14 goals and 19 assists in 213 games for them.

The EFL Cup win in February under Ten Hag remains his only piece of silverware to date with the Red Devils.

Fred has already admitted he could leave Manchester United

Speaking after Manchester United's 2-1 FA Cup final loss against Manchester City last month, Fred admitted that he could be headed for the exit doors in the summer.

Fred said, via the Guardian:

"I still don’t know [about my future], I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here. Now it’s holidays’ time and a good opportunity to rest.

He added:

"I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what is everyone’s decision. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone. We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see."

Fred played the full 90 minutes in Manchester United's FA Cup final defeat. If he stays at Old Trafford, he could have to compete with Casemiro, Mason Mount, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay in central midfield.

