Manchester United hold initial talks with Serie A giants over potential deal for €80m rated youngster: Reports

Manchester United have taken the first step towards securing the signing of Juventus rising star Kenan Yildiz. The 19-year-old Turkish international, who reportedly has a €80 million price tag, has seen United reach out to the Bianconeri and the player's agents, as per TEAMtalk (via Football Italia).

Yildiz has been a crucial player for Juventus this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions. His quality in the center of the pitch has made him one of the most exciting talents in Serie A and his performances certainly haven't gone unnoticed among European heavyweights.

Juventus see him as a key player to build their future around but aren’t ruling out a sale, particularly if they miss out on Champions League football. They may be tempted to accept offers for financial reasons, and United are said not to be discouraged by the reported €80m asking price.

Yildiz is also represented by super-agent Jorge Mendes, who enjoys a solid bond with Manchester United that could help deliver a smoother negotiating process. He is a target for United as they aim to strengthen their options in attack heading into next season.

Whether Juventus choose to cash in on their young star will depend on their status in Europe in the coming months and how the deal works out financially for the club. They are eager to retain his services as he is considered an important aspect of their plans going forward under head coach Thiago Motta.

Christian Eriksen set to leave Manchester United this summer

Christian Eriksen has revealed his plan to leave Manchester United when his contract expires this summer. The 31-year-old has not been approached over a renewal and does not expect to remain in the Premier League.

He explained (via BBC):

"I haven't heard anything from the club, and therefore I assume that the collaboration will stop - that's how I interpret it. I am prepared to find something new. I am fine with that. Where it will be, I haven't decided yet."

Having played only 16 Premier League games this season, including just nine starts, the Denmark international has seen his playing time restricted. Still, Eriksen has aspirations to continue to play at a high level, leaving a move to Major League Soccer or a return to Denmark off the table.

“The desire is not to remain in England. I am not going to the USA - we are not going that far. We would like to stay in Europe, but it is too early to go home to Denmark. I feel like I have some good years abroad left," he added.

Since joining the Red Devils in 2022 from Brentford, Eriksen has made 99 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and providing 17 assists.

