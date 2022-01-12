Manchester United hold strong interest in Premier League star valued at £40 million - Reports

Manchester United are interested in signing full-back Tariq Lamptey from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion, according to the Daily Mail.

Tariq Lamptey has been one of Brighton's most exciting players in recent seasons under the management of Graham Potter. Lamptey joined Brighton in the summer of 2020 from Chelsea. Since then the 21-year-old has contributed one goal and five assists in 32 appearances for the Seagulls across all competitions.

According to the report, Manchester United have shown a keen interest in signing Tariq Lamptey to bolster their options in the right-back position. New interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly wants to upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot.

Rangnick believes Wan-Bissaka is not at his best in supporting the attack. The full-back was signed from Crystal Palace for a fee of £50 million. Despite his price tag, Wan-Bissaka has been far from convincing for the Red Devils.

The Englishman was notably sent off during Manchester United's shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of BSC Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League.

Diogo Dalot, on the other hand, has failed to establish himself as a key first-team player since his move from FC Porto back in 2018. The Portuguese international even spent last season out on loan at AC Milan.

Both Wan-Bissaka and Dalot have struggled at Old Trafford. The former is not good going forward while the latter has struggled defensively.

Tariq Lamptey has been identified as the perfect signing to address both issues that the Red Devils are facing.

He is capable of either playing as part of a back four or as a right-sided wing-back. Lamptey is also known for his pace and dribbling ability, which will pay dividends for Ralf Rangnick's style of play. However, the report suggests that Brighton will ask for a fee of around £40 million for the player.

The Red Devils were previously linked with a move for Kieran Trippier. However, the England international recently joined Newcastle United.

Manchester United are struggling to find consistency in the Premier League

Despite the appointment of Ralf Rangnick, Manchester United have struggled to find a consistent run of form. The Red Devils have won three games under Rangnick but also dropped valuable points.

Manchester United only managed a 1-1 draw against a Newcastle United side who are currently in the relegation zone. The Red Devils also suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

GOAL @goal Luke Shaw says Manchester United's players 'weren't together' in their defeat to Wolves Luke Shaw says Manchester United's players 'weren't together' in their defeat to Wolves 😬 https://t.co/z8VuhkAEOS

These results mean Ralf Rangnick's side are currently seventh in the Premier League table, having amassed 31 points from 19 matches.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar