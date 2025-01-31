  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • Manchester United hold talks with Bundesliga teenage sensation despite €60m links to Premier League rivals: Reports 

Manchester United hold talks with Bundesliga teenage sensation despite €60m links to Premier League rivals: Reports 

By Aditya Singh
Modified Jan 31, 2025 13:41 GMT
Manchester United hold talks with Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel
Manchester United hold talks with Bayern Munich for Mathys Tel

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with Bayern Munich star Mathys Tel for a potential transfer this January. The Frenchman has also garnered interest from Tottenham Hotspur.

Tel joined Bayern from Stade Rennais in 2022 and has made 83 appearances for them, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists. However, he's fallen out of favor under new manager Vincent Kompany. He's made just 14 appearances across competitions this season, starting just four of them.

Hence, he is now reportedly set to leave the club this January. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, Manchester United have opened talks with Bayern for a potential transfer. They are looking to sign Tel on loan this month, which the Frenchman will prefer as well.

also-read-trending Trending

However, the Red Devils will have to sell one of either Alejandro Garnacho or Marcus Rashford to make way for Tel. They will also have to compete with Tottenham for the Frenchman's signature. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Spurs have an agreement with Bayern for a €60 million transfer. However, Tel has yet to decide on his future.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Al-Ahli, and Olympique Marseille have also been linked with a potential move for the 19-year-old.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim on Alejandro Garnacho's future amidst exit links

As Manchester United look to change things under Ruben Amorim, some of their academy stars have also been linked with a move away. One of them is Alejandro Garnacho, whose potential sale will come into the category of 'pure profit'. He's been linked with Chelsea and Napoli this month.

However, Ruben Amorim recently said that he would be happy for Garnacho to stay at Old Trafford. He told TNT Sports (via Eurosport):

"I'm happy to have Garnacho here. He's improving a lot. He's a young talented guy. You want to work with these guys with talent. That's what drives the coaches to improve the team; to have these kind of players that you know they are going to improve a lot.
"In football, especially when we are in these situations, sometimes it's hard, but I don't want to focus on that. I'm really happy to have Garnacho playing tomorrow."

Garnacho came through Manchester United's academy and has made 121 senior appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists. He's recorded eight goals and six assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season. However, he's started just eight games under Ruben Amorim.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी