Manchester United hold talks with ex-Barcelona Xavi over managerial role, Spaniard conveys his wish: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held informal talks with former Barcelona manager Xavi as uncertainty continues to grow over Erik ten Hag. The Spanish coach is out of a job after being sacked by the La Liga giants last week.

Diario AS reports that the Red Devils have contacted Xavi as they continue to decide whether to keep Ten Hag. The Dutchman has a year left on his contract but could be dismissed by the club's new owners.

Xavi informed Manchester United that he isn’t currently planning to return to management. He’s set to take a sabbatical after a grueling reign at Camp Nou.

The Barcelona legend guided the Catalans to their first La Liga title since 2019 in the 2022/23 season. He held a strong rapport with Barca president Joan Laporta heading into last season.

However, the Blaugrana struggled during the early stages of the season. This led to El Clasico rivals Real Madrid dethroning them as La Liga champions. They finished trophyless despite an upturn in form during the second half of the campaign.

Xavi initially announced his intention to leave this summer before making a U-turn. He was set to stay until a recent interview about the club's finances infuriated Laporta and fellow board members and he was sacked.

The Spaniard oversaw 91 wins in 143 games in charge at Camp Nou. He’s yet to coach in the Premier League but doesn’t appear to be in a rush to return to management.

Ten Hag's future at Manchester United looks incredibly bleak despite an FA Cup triumph. His side finished eighth in the league but he has overseen two trophy wins in as many seasons.

Xavi named Manchester United among PL clubs he’d like to manage before returning to Barcelona

Xavi met Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League in 2023.

Xavi has spoken highly of Manchester United in the past and named them as a potential future club. He told Sky Sports in 2019 before returning to Barcelona as a manager:

“Obviously if I had to choose, I would choose a big team, (Manchester) City or United, Chelsea, Arsenal or Tottenham.”

Xavi admitted to following the Premier League and expressed admiration for the Red Devils’ cross-city rivals:

“You can win playing football in different ways but I like the one of City and Guardiola the most. I follow the Premier League a lot and I like it.”

Manchester United have failed to deal with Guardiola’s City since the Spaniard arrived at the Etihad in 2016. The balance of power has shifted in Manchester with the Cityzens winning six of the last seven Premier League titles.

Xavi knows Guardiola well having played under him for several years at Barcelona. Blaugrana fans felt they’d found their answer to their former treble-winning coach but his tenure ended in dismay.