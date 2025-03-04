Manchester United hold talks with Kobbie Mainoo's entourage over new deal, representatives want player to get massive pay rise: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks with young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo's entourage regarding a contract extension. Mainoo's representatives want a significant pay rise for the 19-year-old, who broke into the Red Devils' first-team last season.

Ad

According to the Daily Mail, contract negotiations have been in limbo for a while, raising questions about Mainoo's future at the club. The England international is currently one of the lowest-paid players at the club, given his age and recent emergence into the limelight.

Mainoo's entourage reportedly wants his salary to increase from £20,000 per week to £180,000 per week. This would be in keeping with other first team players at Old Trafford and reflect his status as an England international.

Ad

Trending

Kobbie Mainoo has two years left on his current contract, but Manchester United are hoping to tie him down to a long-term deal. The Red Devils are also hoping to find a middle ground in the negotiations amid looming interest from other clubs.

Chelsea are seen as strong contenders to sign the 19-year-old in the summer, especially if the Red Devils cannot agree to a contract extension. He is currently valued at upwards of £70 million, and United may be inclined to sell him, as this would enhance their financial options in the transfer market.

Ad

"That is the goal" - Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim on talk of winning the Premier League

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has defended his comments about the Red Devils' long-term focus on winning the Premier League. After crashing out of the FA Cup on penalties against Fulham at Old Trafford, Amorim claimed that the eventual goal was to win the league.

Ad

However, United legend and pundit Wayne Rooney referred to Amorim's comments as "naive." When asked about it, the Portuguese head coach did not back down, telling the press (via the club's website):

"No, that is the goal. Being naive is to think that we are going to do [it] this season or are going to be the best contender for the next season... Our goal is to win the Premier League. Maybe it's not with me, but our goal as a club, the board, is winning the Premier League..."

Ad

"And do we want to do better, and we know that we are in a difficult moment, and I'm not naive. That's why I am here coaching at 40-years-old, Manchester United."

The Red Devils will be back in action in the Europa League Round of 16 against Real Sociedad on Thursday, March 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback