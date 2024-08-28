Manchester United hold talks to sign Chelsea target as they look to beat the Blues to 28-year-old star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held talks over a late swoop for Brentford striker and Chelsea target Ivan Toney. The Red Devils are said to be targetting a centre forward signing before the transfer deadline and see the Englishman as an option.

As per a report in the Evening Standard, Brentford have set a £50 million price tag on Toney this summer and Manchester United are among the interested parties. Brentford have agreed on a deal with Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, but the striker is looking to stay in the Premier League.

Chelsea were linked with Toney a a potential alternative for Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen. The Blues are reportedly in talks with Napoli, but are yet to find a breakthrough with the Serie A side and the striker's agents.

Trending

Toney was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer but the Red Devils signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna instead. They are, however, still looking to add more firepower with Rasmus Hojlund's injury and see the Englishman as an option as per the aforementioned report.

The 28-year-old was left out of Brentford's first two Premier League matches by Thomas Frank as he does not want to keep a player in his squad while there is a possibility of him leaving.

The manager told Sky Sports:

"A lot of things going on with Ivan [Toney], especially with transfers, there's a lot of transfer interest. Because of all that, we've decided not to include him in the squad. I can't give too much away the day before. Of course Ivan is a top player, we all know that. He has been fantastic for us for four years but we showed last season we can cope without him."

Brentford want to sell the striker this summer, who reportedly has a £400,000 per week contract offer from Al Ahli.

Manchester United urged to sign Chelsea target by pundit

BBC Match of the Day pundit Danny Murphy has urged Manchester United to sign Ivan Toney this summer. He believes that the striker is a top player and can be the ideal player to help Joshua Zirkzee and Hojlund.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column:

"Joshua Zirkzee has made a dream start at Manchester United and looks a wonderful talent. But sorry to disappoint United fans, he is not going to be the answer to their goalscoring problems. The Dutchman is strong and skilful, but not a proper centre forward. He likes to come to the ball and is more comfortable as a No 10 or wide. His scoring record at Bologna was a goal every four games — not great. Unless United go for a genuine No 9 like Ivan Toney in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, I think you can discount their top four prospects."

Zirkzee scored on his Premier League debut for United in a 1-0 win over Fulham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback