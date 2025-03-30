Manchester United hold transfer advantage over Arsenal and Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike for one key reason: Reports

Manchester United are frontrunners to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, while Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with interest. According to a report from The Mirror (via GOAL), the Frenchman has a personal allegiance to the Red Devils, as he is "a boyhood fan of the club".

This could prove vital in handing the Old Trafford outfit an advantage in what shapes up to be one of the summer’s most fiercely fought transfer battles. Ekitike has scored 19 goals and registered eight assists in 39 games in all competitions this season as he goes from strength to strength in the Bundesliga.

That form has attracted the attention of leading Premier League teams, though United are said to be leading the race. It’s claimed Frankfurt want £60 million, but they owe former club Paris Saint-Germain 20 percent of any sale. This may complicate negotiations, but United remain eager as they look to bolster their options in attack.

Arsenal see him as a second option to Alexander Isak, who is seen as a more expensive striker target. Liverpool are also keeping an eye on Ekitike's situation, as they could potentially let go of players like Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United monitoring Udinese duo Lucca and Solet

With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Udinese forward duo Lorenzo Lucca and Oumar Solet are reportedly on the agenda of many top-flight clubs from the Premier League. As per Il Messaggero Veneto (via Football Italia), Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United have already asked the Friuli club for the availability of the two players. Both of them are valued at around €30 million each.

At 6'7, Lucca has scored 10 league goals in 28 games this season and has been one of the breakout stars in Italy. Those displays have not gone unnoticed, with a number of English sides taking an interest in him. Atletico Madrid are also interested, having allegedly contacted Udinese in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Solet, who recently moved to Udinese on a free transfer, has quickly settled in and impressed at the back. The French 25-year-old defender has attracted attention from Manchester United and West Ham United.

The pair are also being closely monitored by Napoli, who could be tempted to make a double swoop. However, a deal would certainly be met with plenty of competition from abroad.

