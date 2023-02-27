Manchester United hope to sign Arsenal target in summer transfer window - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to beat Arsenal to the signing of West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice in the summer. The Hammers captain is expected to leave at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils have joined the Gunners in the race to sign, Rice, 24, who has privately expressed his desire to remain in London. However, that hasn't put off Erik ten Hag's side from pursuing the English midfielder.

West Ham boss David Moyes previously valued Rice at an astounding £150 million. Rice has featured 30 times across competitions this season, scoring three goals and contributing four assists. He's expected to be one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders this summer.

Declan Rice @_DeclanRice Strong point on the road! We will keep this momentum building. Thank you to the travelling fans again! See you Saturday⚒️ Strong point on the road! We will keep this momentum building. Thank you to the travelling fans again! See you Saturday⚒️❤️ https://t.co/ZYb7FVUVUn

Arsenal have been favourites to sign Rice in the summer after holding talks with his representatives over a potential move to the Emirates. However, Manchester United are hopeful of convincing the Englishman to head to Old Trafford instead.

Rice has over a year left remaining on his deal with West Ham. The Premier League club has a one-year extension option in his contract. The player rejected a new contract offer from the Hammers last May that would have made him the highest-paid player in club history.

The English midfielder has aspirations of playing in the UEFA Champions League, something both the Gunners and the Red Devils could offer him next season. Rice said (via Football Faithful):

"One hundred per cent I want to play in the Champions League. For the last two or three years I’ve been saying that. I’ve been playing consistently well for my club, and I feel like I really want to keep pushing. I see my friends here who are playing Champions League and for big trophies."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright warns Gunners that Manchester United could catch them in title race

Wright insists the Red Devils are title challengers.

Wright has warned his former side about the threat Manchester United pose in the title race, telling Premier League Productions:

"Look at Manchester United; they are ready to go, aren’t they?! They are definitely in the race."

Wright continued by explaining that if the Red Devils keep their momentum going, they could catch up with Arsenal:

“When you have to look at what Arsenal have to do with a young side. They have to stay up there, and they have to keep winning – if Man United keep doing what they are doing with the momentum they have got, then they will be amongst it. They will catch people.”

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad FT: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City.



1. Arsenal* (54)

2. Manchester City (52)

3. Manchester United* (46)



*game in hand FT: Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City.1. Arsenal* (54)2. Manchester City (52)3. Manchester United* (46)*game in hand https://t.co/Mo2Efblasr

Arsenal are flying high atop the Premier League. They sealed a vital 1-0 win over Leicester City on Saturday (February 25) and hold a two-point lead over Manchester City and have a game in hand. For many, the title race is between those two clubs.

However, Ten Hag's men are emerging as dark horses in the title race, with the Red Devils eight points off Mikel Arteta's Gunners. Manchester United won the Carabao Cup on Sunday (February 27) as their incredible first season under Ten Hag continues.

