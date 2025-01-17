Manchester United hopeful of beating Chelsea and Arsenal to sign €100 million-rated star - Reports

Manchester United hope to sign Viktor Gyökeres ahead of Chelsea and Arsenal, according to a report by The Independent (via GOAL). The Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Swede ahead of the summer transfer window.

Gyökeres joined Sporting CP from Coventry City in July 2023 for a reported €24 million. Since then, the Swede has been proven to be an outstanding finisher. The 26-year-old has been one of the best strikers in Europe this season. In 30 appearances across competitions, he has scored 32 goals and registered six assists for Sporting CP.

His brilliance in front of goal hasn't gone unnoticed, as Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea are looking to sign him. United's interest in signing Gyökeres could be seen as a strategic move to enhance their attacking prowess. The Swede could enhance the productivity of the Red Devils' frontline.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been looking to sign a prolific striker since last summer. Thus, their reported interest in Gyökeres. Chelsea's interest could be tied to the inconsistency of their frontman Nicolas Jackson.

The aforementioned report also claims that United might not be able to finance Viktor Gyökeres’s deal in the ongoing January transfer window. However, they could reportedly raise funds to secure his signing in the summer.

GOAL also claims that there is a €100 million release clause in Gyökeres' contract with Sporting which expires in June 2028. His relationship with Ruben Amorim, having previously worked together at Sporting, could also facilitate the possibility of the deal.

How has Manchester United's right-winger Amad Diallo performed this season?

Manchester United FC v Southampton FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Despite the Red Devils' inconsistency, Amad Diallo has been one of the best-performing players at Old Trafford this season. The youngster is best known for his attacking proficiency and creativity in attack.

In 30 appearances across competitions, Amad has scored nine goals and provided seven assists this season. He has also registered the most goal contributions United in the Premier League this season (12).

Given his outstanding performance, he remains a key player in attack for the Red Devils. He scored a hat-trick to help them secure a comeback 3-1 win over Southampton at home on Thursday, Janaury 16. Manchester United will next take on Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on Sunday.

