Manchester United hopeful of sealing £115m swoop for wonderkid who Alan Shearer dubbed a 'special talent': Reports

Manchester United are reportedly growing in confidence that they will be able to win the race to sign Brighton & Hove Albion's 'special talent' Evan Ferguson.

Football Insider (via Football365) reports that the Red Devils have set their sights on Ferguson. The Irish striker has enjoyed a meteoric rise at the Amex and is viewed as one of European football's brightest young attacking talents.

Ferguson, 19, conjured up 15 goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions during a breakout 2022-23 campaign. He's followed that up with five goals in 14 games this term, including a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Newcastle United in September.

The Republic of Ireland international has just signed a new six-year contract with Brighton, keeping him tied to the Seagulls until 2029. But, Manchester United are eager to continue monitoring his progress and could look to swoop in the near future.

Ferguson has earned plaudits from many within the game including the Premier League's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer. The Newcastle United icon reckons the Seagulls forward could become a superstar (via The Irish Examiner):

"We’re talking about a very special talent, someone who could be a superstar within a couple of years."

Erik ten Hag's Reds may have to break the Premier League transfer record to seal Ferguson's signature. Brighton are demanding upwards of £115 million for the teenage sensation which would usurp the same fee Chelsea paid for Moises Caicedo in the summer.

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign Benfica midfielder Joao Neves

Joao Neves is also a Red Devils target.

Another European wonderkid who is seemingly on Manchester United's radar is Joao Neves. Portuguese outlet Record reports that the Red Devils are convinced they should move for the 19-year-old.

Neves has been key for Benfica since Enzo Fernandez departed to Chelsea in January. He's made 18 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and contributing one assist.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester United sent scouts to watch Neves in action for Águias against Sporting CP on Sunday (November 12). He impressed in a 2-1 win, scoring, completing four of six dribble attempts and making six tackles.

Neves operates as a defensive midfielder but boasts energy and technical abilities. He's earned one international cap for Portugal and is looking likely to become Selecao's latest star.

Manchester United's potential move for Neves raises doubts over Casemiro's future. The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Ten Hag can expect to pay a hefty fee for the Portuguese youngster given he has five years left on his contract.