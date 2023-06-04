Manchester United hoping 26-year-old seals permanent move to Premier League club: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly not keen on Dean Henderson returning to the club and hope he secures a permanent move to Nottingham Forest.

According to The Sun, the Red Devils want Forest to make his loan switch a permanent one. The English goalkeeper is set to return to Old Trafford once his loan expires at the end of this month.

Henderson, 26, joined Steve Cooper's side last summer on a season-long loan after growing frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities. He started the campaign as Forest's first-choice goalkeeper but a thigh injury in January complicated matters. The English shot-stopper made 20 appearances across competitions, keeping six clean sheets.

The Tricky Trees were forced to go into the transfer market and signed Keylor Navas on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The Costa Rican impressed and Cooper's side may be keen on securing his permanent signature.

Henderson's injury has lasted longer than expected and he underwent successful surgery. He posted on Instagram regarding the situation:

"Had surgery today on an ongoing issue. I'm disappointed to miss the rest of the season but surgery went well and I will be back for pre-season."

However, Manchester United hope that Henderson doesn't spend the pre-season back at the club. Their goalkeeping situation is one of interest as David de Gea's contract is set to expire at the end of this month.

De Gea was displaced by Henderson during the 2020-21 campaign under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, the Spaniard refound form and soon forced his way back into the Red Devils' starting lineup. This led to the Englishman's departure on loan to the City Ground.

Everton interested in signing Manchester United castoff Wout Weghorst

Weghorst will not be joining Manchester United permanently.

Wout Weghorst has spend the second half of the season on loan at Manchester United. The Dutch striker joined the Red Devils on loan from Burnley in January and has experienced a mixed spell at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old has struggled for goals, managing just two in 31 games across competitions. It appears he has no future at United with reports claiming he and fellow loanee Marcel Sabitzer will not be signed permanently.

However, according to talkSPORT, Weghorst could remain in the Premier League and join Everton. The Toffees are in dire need for more goals after only just sealing survival in the English top tier on the final day of the season. Sean Dyche's side scored just 34 goals in the league, the lowest of any side.

Furthermore, Dominic Calvert-Lewin has continued to endure injury issues. Weghorst is set to return to Burnely as it stands but Dyche's side may make their move for the Dutch forward.

