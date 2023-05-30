Manchester United make decision regarding futures of loan stars Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sign Marcel Sabitzer and Wout Weghorst permanently this summer.

The Daily Mail reports that although manager Erik ten Hag is an admirer of the duo, the club are intent on signing upgrades in the two positions. The pair arrived at Old Trafford on loan in January but have failed to convince the Red Devils.

Sabitzer, 29, joined Manchester United from Bayern Munich on January transfer deadline day. He was signed as a direct replacement for Christian Eriksen who was sidelined with a long-term ankle injury.

The Austrian midfielder showed flashes of brilliance during his loan spell. He scored three goals and contributed one assist in 18 appearances across competitions. However, he missed the Red Devils' last four games of the season with a meniscal injury and now looks set to return to Bayern.

Meanwhile, Weghorst's acquisition was a tougher task for Manchester United, as he was on loan at Besiktas from Burnley. Ten Hag's side were in dire need of a striker following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in January. Thus, they paid £2 million to the Turkish outfit to allow him to join the club on loan from the Clarets.

The 30-year-old Dutch striker had a mixed spell at Old Trafford amid a lack of form in front of goal. He managed just two goals and three assists in 30 games. The veteran frontman will now return to Burnley, with Vincent Kompany's side gaining promotion to the Premier League.

Manchester United will turn their attention to upgrades for Sabitzer and Weghorst. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Napoli's Victor Osimhen are the two strikers on Ten Hag's radar.

The Red Devils' main mission in the summer transfer window is signing a young forward. Any further additions are likely to rest on player sales, as Ten Hag also looks to bolster his defence and also target a backup goalkeeper.

Manchester United interested in Tyler Adams

Tyler Adams is on the Red Devils' radar.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams. According to Tutto Mercato, Ten Hag is a huge admirer of the American who joined the Peacocks from RB Leipzig last summer.

Adams, 24, made 26 appearances across competitions and was a standout performer in his debut season at Elland Road. Several first-team players are expected to leave Leeds following their relegation to the Championship.

The American falls into that category amid the potential fee the Peacocks could secure for his signature. Transfermarkt values the player at €20 million.

