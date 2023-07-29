Manchester United hoping to reach agreement for the sale of 30-year-old star in the next few days - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to complete the sale of midfielder Fred in the coming days. Turkish giants Galatasaray are currently in talks with the Brazil international as well as the Red Devils over a summer move.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Galatasaray and Manchester United are currently negotiating a deal for Fred. The midfielder has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Erik ten Hag and looks set to be sold this summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Talks continue while there are also other clubs trying to enter the race. Galatasaray are still negotiating with Manchester United for Fred, trying to find a solution in the next days 🟡Talks continue while there are also other clubs trying to enter the race. pic.twitter.com/dPSqyPTy6r

Fred, who joined the Red Devils in 2018, has only a year remaining on his current contract with the club. He has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Turkish giants and the move now depends on how and when the two clubs find a common ground on the transfer fee.

The Brazilian was majorly used as an impact substitute in Ten Hag's first season at the club. He made 56 appearances for them across competitions, scoring six and assisting as many goals in the 2022/23 term.

United have so far signed Mason Mount from Chelsea in the midfield department but are expected to sign a replacement for Fred once his departure is finalized. Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils reportedly in discussion with the Italian club.

Fred hinted at Manchester United exit after last season

Fred accepted last month that his Manchester United stint could be coming to an end. He stopped short of giving a definitive answer but conceded that he will discuss with friends, family and manager Erik ten Hag about his future.

The Brazilian said (via The Guardian):

“I still don’t know, I have to talk with my family, I still have one year left in my contract here. Now it’s holidays time and a good opportunity to rest.

“I’ll talk to my staff, to the club and see what is everyone’s decision. I do have to talk with Ten Hag as well, he’s the manager and the conversation has to involve everyone.

"We have to see how next season will plan out. I want to be important, I want to help the team, so we’ll see. But I’ve always been and still am very happy at Manchester United.”

Fulham are also believed to be in the running to sign Fred but Galatasaray have seemingly taken the lead and want to close the deal as soon as possible.