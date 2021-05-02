Manchester United have identified three players as Paul Pogba's replacements - Reports

According to the Mirror, Manchester United have identified three players who could replace Paul Pogba in midfield. There is always talk of the Frenchman being unhappy at Manchester United. With Real Madrid chasing Pogba this summer, Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer has identified replacements for the World Cup winner.

Paul Pogba's contract is due to expire next summer, leading to talks about him leaving Old Trafford gathering pace.

The three players who Manchester United have identified who can replace Paul Pogba in the heart of their midfield are: Declan Rice from West Ham, Atletico Madrid's Saul Niguez and Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi.

🚨 Manchester United are looking at potential replacements for Paul Pogba in case he doesn’t sign a new contract – and have drawn up a list that includes West Ham's Declan Rice, Leicester's Ndidi and Atlético Madrid's Saul Niguez #mufc #mufcjournal



Manchester United looking to spend big to replace Paul Pogba

None of the three players who Manchester United are targeting will come cheap. Declan Rice and West Ham have had a stellar season under David Moyes. The Hammers are well in the hunt to secure Champions League football for next season. Rice, who is the West Ham captain in the absence of Mark Noble, has led by example.

Young English players always cost a lot, and Declan Rice would be no exception. West Ham are rumored to have put a £100 million price-tag on Rice in order to fend off interest from both, Manchester United and Chelsea.

West Ham's midfield general Declan Rice. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Saul Niguez is another player Manchester United are keen on signing this summer. The Spanish international was subject to Manchester United's interest during the tenure of Louis Van Gaal. However, the deal never materialized. Today, Saul is considered one of the best midfielders in La Liga.

The third and final player that has caught the eye of Manchester United is Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian international is also wanted by Real Madrid this summer.

Solskjaer wants to keep Paul Pogba at Manchester United

Despite keeping a close eye on the three players, Manchester United's primary objective is to tie down Paul Pogba for the foreseeable future. When asked about Pogba's situation at Manchester United, manager Ole-Gunnar Solskjaer said:

"I have always said with Paul that I enjoy managing him, I enjoy coaching him, I enjoy talking to him and I also enjoy challenging him because he is a winner."

“He wants to be better and that’s why he listens. You can see he’s enjoying himself here as well."

Manchester United are willing to offer Pogba a contract worth £400,000 a week, which will make him the highest earner at the club.