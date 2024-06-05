Manchester United identify 2 alternatives as Jarrad Branthwaite deal hits roadblock: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Max Kilman and Marc Guehi as the alternatives for their primary target Jarrad Branthwaite. As claimed by Dean Jones via Give Me Sport, the Red Devils are considering the two Premier League defenders and could end up signing both.

Jarrad Branthwaite emerged as the priority target for Manchester United as the Red Devils look to bolster their backline this summer. With Raphael Varane leaving on a free transfer, they are looking for a top-class defender as a starting option.

However, the Red Devils have been rocked by Everton, who are reportedly unwilling to budge from their £60-70 million valuation of their prized asset. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is believed to have told the Toffees that they won't be held at ransom and would look for alternatives.

As claimed by Dean Jones, Max Kilman and Marc Guehi have now emerged as the two candidates. Jones also claimed that Kilman could be the more affordable option between the two, valued at £50 million by Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The journalist told Give Me Sport:

"Alternative options being considered are pretty vast, and they could end up signing two centre-backs. From within the Premier League the two main players of interest are believed to be Max Kilman of Wolves and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace. Of the two, Kilman would be slightly cheaper at around £50million - though Wolves would not want to lose him."

Kilman and Guehi are both key players for Wolves and Crystal Palace, respectively. Kilman made a total of 44 appearances across competitions last season while Guehi featured 29 times.

Branthwaite, on the other hand, has enjoyed a stellar breakthrough season at the Goodison Park. The 21-year-old has been linked heavily with a host of clubs and could be heading the exit door owning to Everton's financial issues.

Manchester United target dismisses speculation regarding his future

Manchester United have been reportedly dealt a massive blow in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha. The Brazil international has been named a target for the Red Devils following a solid season for the Midlands club.

However, the 25-year-old has pledged his loyalty to Wolves and insisted that he wants to stay at the Molineux. The Manchester United target said:

"We see this rush [from Manchester United]. But I'm very happy at Wolves. My focus is on resting and making the most of it with my family. I'm very happy at Wolves. The focus now is to have better seasons and help the club. God willing, I will continue on this path."

Cunha scored 14 goals and provided eight assists in 36 appearances for Wolves last season. The 25-year-old has emerged as a target for Manchester United who struggled for goals last season.