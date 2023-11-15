Manchester United identify 2 candidates for sporting director role, Jean-Claude Blanc set to be named CEO: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to name Jean-Claude Blanc as their new CEO once Sir Jim Ratcliffe secures a 25% stake in the club. Meanwhile, Paul Mitchell is the frontrunner to become the Red Devils' new sporting director although Michael Edwards has also held talks.

A massive shake-up of United's leadership is ensuing as INEOS chairman Ratcliffe closes in on purchasing a stake in the club. Richard Arnold has already been shown the Old Trafford door with an announcement coming today that he's stepping down from his role.

General Counsel Patrick Stewart is becoming Manchester United's interim CEO but he may not be in the role for too long. Foot Mercato (via GetFootballNewsFrance) reports that Blanc is the man Ratcliffe wants to place in the CEO position.

Blanc has previously worked as CEO at Serie A giants Juventus and also was a former marketing executive at Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. He joined INEOS as chief executive last year and has close ties to Ratcliffe.

Meanwhile, Manchester United look set to also part ways with Director of Football John Murtough and Director of Footballing Operations David Harrison. They are close to appointing former AS Monaco director Mitchell as their new sporting director.

Mitchell has previously worked at Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, bringing the likes of Sadio Mane and Son Heung Min to the Premier League. He left his role at Monaco in October and looks set to return to English football with the Red Devils.

However, it's noted that Manchester United also held talks with former Liverpool sporting director Edwards. The English left Anfield in August 2022 and was a massive part of Jurgen Klopp's success with the Merseysiders from a recruitment perspective.

Dwight Yorke is enthused by Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival at Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe (left) could freshen things up at Old Trafford.

Although the frustratingly long uncertainty over the potential sale of Manchester United hasn't resulted in a full takeover, Ratcliffe's got himself through the door. The British billionaire will take a 25% stake in the club with the hope of eventually completing a full takeover and ousting the Glazers.

Red Devils legend Dwight Yorke is glad to see the INEOS chief arrive at Old Trafford. He opined that it gives the Brit enough power to make certain decisions and compete with Premier League's heavyweights (via ManchesterWorld):

"It may not have full control, but it gives Ratcliffe enough to get the club to a certain standard. You need to win the domestic league to start attracting the best players, and if we don't do that, we can forget about Mbappe right now. You have to win and show intent to compete against City and Liverpool."

Manchester United have nosedived since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013, failing to win the Premier League title since. Current boss Erik ten Hag ended a six-year trophy drought in February by winning the Carabao Cup.

However, United has been in turmoil since Sir Alex's retirement and fans have constantly protested against the Glazers' ownership. They will hope Ratcliffe can bring much-needed change to Old Trafford.