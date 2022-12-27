Manchester United identify 23-year-old forward as alternative after missing out on Cody Gakpo to Liverpool: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Napoli star Victor Osimhen after missing out on PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo, who is set to join rivals Liverpool in January.

Osimhen, 23, has emerged as one of the most lethal finishers in Serie A over the past two campaigns. He joined Gli Azzurri from Lille in a deal worth up to £70 million in 2020. Since then, the Nigerian has scored 38 goals and laid out 12 assists in 76 appearances across all competitions.

A mobile striker blessed with pace and finishing, Osimhen has been on the Red Devils' wishlist since the start of the summer transfer window. Despite rumors, he decided to remain at the Partenopei and has been crucial to their ongoing Serie A title push this season.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are prepared to sign Osimhen after Liverpool stole their top transfer target, Gakpo, from under their nose. However, the Old Trafford outfit are expected to hit a snag due to the Napoli striker's exorbitant valuation.

Earlier this month, Osimhen claimed that he would be open to a permanent move in the coming summer. However, he asserted that his sole focus is on helping his team win the Serie A. He told Il Mattino:

"It's one of the best clubs in Europe and I want to win here. The future is this moment, try to win something relevant in Italy. It's hard to think about something better than Napoli, one of the best clubs. Right now, I am only focused on this season because we haven't done anything yet. We must win something and then we'll see."

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have agreed an initial fee of £37 million for Gakpo's signature in January next year. The 14-cap Netherlands international is set to pen a six-year contract, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Gakpo spoke to Virgil van Dijk when the official bid was submitted - and he's now set to be unveiled as new LFC player. Cody Gakpo will travel to England in order to complete medical tests as new Liverpool player. Contract already agreed and signed.Gakpo spoke to Virgil van Dijk when the official bid was submitted - and he's now set to be unveiled as new LFC player. Cody Gakpo will travel to England in order to complete medical tests as new Liverpool player. Contract already agreed and signed. 🔴🩺 #LFC Gakpo spoke to Virgil van Dijk when the official bid was submitted - and he's now set to be unveiled as new LFC player. https://t.co/Xs8o0CCU0U

Nigeria boss heaps special praise on Manchester United and Liverpool target

Speaking to Record, Nigeria manager Jose Peseiro stated that Manchester United and Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez has the potential to cement himself as one of the world's best midfielders. He said:

"Some time ago, I mentioned that with the maturity he shows, either Enzo is a genius or we are wrong about his age. At 21, it's not normal to have the maturity he demonstrates. If everything goes according to normality and without injuries, that disturb the growth process, Enzo will soon be one of the best midfielders in the world."

Predicting a potential switch for Fernandez in the future, he added:

"It's not easy to play like he plays for Benfica. He is a six, an eight and a ten. He positions himself very well defensively. He fills the four moments of the game well. I don't know how much longer he will stay in Portugal, but it won't be much longer for sure."

Fernandez, 21, has a £105 million release clause at Benfica.

