Manchester United identify £26 million-rated La Liga defender as Raphael Varane's replacement: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly earmarked Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez as an apt replacement for Raphael Varane, who is expected to leave this summer.

The Red Devils, who have conceded a whopping 79 goals in 47 matches this term, are allegedly interested in overhauling their backline in the near future. They could part ways with Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire as well as Varane, whose deal is set to expire in June.

As a result, according to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Manchester United are aiming to sign Gimenez in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Red Devils' top brass are of the opinion that the 29-year-old Uruguayan will effectively replace Varane next season.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are said to be keen to sell Gimenez this summer. They are hoping to make a good profit on the £26 million-rated centre-back, who arrived from Danubio for around £850,000 in 2013.

Gimenez, who has a deal until June 2028 at Metropolitanto Stadium, has lifted five trophies, including two La Liga titles, at Atletico. He has registered 12 goals and 11 assists in 315 overall appearances for them.

Juan Mata advises Manchester United to build team around 29-year-old superstar

Speaking on the ESPN FC show, ex-Manchester United playmaker Juan Mata told his former club to build their team around captain Bruno Fernandes. He remarked:

"I can tell you that for me, there is a great leader in there right now, which is the captain, Bruno. I should tell to all young players to look up to him. I cannot tell you how important he is for the club and not only because of what he's done in the last games, but his consistency for the club is just incredible."

Mata, who represented the Red Devils 285 times, hailed Fernandes:

"He's a top, top player, but he's even better as a person. For me, the culture of the club should be built around him. He's a great example for the new generation, the players that are playing now, [Alejandro] Garnacho, [Kobbie] Mainoo, [Rasmus] Hojlund, to look up to him the way he trains, the way he behaves."

Since leaving Sporting CP in a £68 million move in 2020, Fernandes has recorded 79 goals and 64 assists in 230 appearances for United.

Fernandes, 29, is next likely to be in action for Manchester United in their Premier League encounter at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6).