Manchester United identify £26 million-rated midfielder as Casemiro's replacement: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly earmarked AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana as an ideal replacement for Casemiro, who is likely to depart the club this summer.

Fofana, 25, has established himself as an indispensable part of Monaco's squad in the past couple of campaigns. He has impressed with his stellar displays, primarily operating as a tireless defensive midfielder.

A 2022 FIFA World Cup runner-up, Fofana has helped his team sit in second place in the 2023-24 Ligue 1 table. He has contributed three goals and four assists in 29 league appearances for Les Monegasques.

Now, according to Fichajes.net, Manchester United have set their sights on the ex-RC Strasbourg man ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window. They are set to face tough competition from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus this year.

The Old Trafford outfit , who have often failed to control games in the middle of the park this season, are thought to deem Fofana as a fine replacement for Casemiro. They are keen to listen to offers of close to £34 million for the 32-year-old Brazilian star this summer.

Fofana, meanwhile, has a contract until June 2025 at Monaco. He is thought to be valued in the region of £26 million, but his transfer valuation could increase should a bidding war ensue in the coming summer.

Since departing Strasbourg for £13 million in January 2020, Fofana has registered six goals and 15 assists in 172 overall matches for Monaco.

Manchester United's Erik ten Hag urges fans to back out-of-form youth product

Ahead of his side's latest 1-1 home league stalemate against Burnley, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag voiced his support for Marcus Rashford. He said (h/t Metro):

"I've got a lot of sympathy for Rashy, of course. Last year, he had a brilliant season. I think the best season in his career, he scored 30 goals. This season, he didn't give the performances and people have been very critical. We have to back him. Everyone should back him to get back to the levels of last year."

Ten Hag, who has won 23 of United's 47 matches this season, added:

"I think he needs the support. We all know what he's capable of, we all have to support and push him. He can do better than this year. We saw last year when he was really brilliant."

Rashford, 26, has scored eight goals and provided five assists in 40 games across all competitions for Manchester United this campaign.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will next face Crystal Palace in their league encounter away at Selhurst Park on Monday (May 6).