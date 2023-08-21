Manchester United identify 29-year-old goalkeeper as top target to provide backup for Andre Onana: Reports

Manchester United are mulling over a move for Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as they eye a new backup for Andre Onana, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have had major changes in the goalkeeping department this summer, with David de Gea ending his 12-year association with the club. Onana has since been brought in from Inter Milan for a deal worth £47.2 million to be the new No. 1.

Manchester United are bracing for further changes in the position, with Dean Henderson facing an uncertain future. The England international is increasingly likely to depart, with Crystal Palace joining Nottingham Forest in the race for him, according to The Sun.

The Premier League giants are, therefore, exploring the market for another goalkeeper to provide cover for Onana. This is despite manager Erik ten Hag having veteran shot-stopper Tom Heaton, who, at 27, is nearing the end of his career, in his ranks.

Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Manchester United are considering a move for Benfica's Vlachodimos, 29. The Greece international is said to be at the top of the Old Trafford outfit's shortlist in the event that Henderson leaves.

Benfica are under no pressure to sell Vlachodimos, as he is contracted to them until 2027, having signed a new deal in March. The goalkeeper is, nevertheless, expected to leave the Primeira Liga club, who signed Ukraine international Anatoliy Trubin earlier this month.

Vlachodimos has been on Benfica's books since joining them from Panathinaikos for around £2 million in 2018. He has made 225 appearances across competitions for the Portuguese giants, keeping 94 clean sheets. The Greek has helped the club win four trophies, including two league titles.

Manchester United have been linked with other goalkeepers

Manchester United were linked with a move for Japan international Zion Suzuki last month. They even approached Urawa Red Diamonds with a £5 million offer for the goalkeeper. However, the 21-year-old rejected the Red Devils to join Belgian club Sint-Truiden on an initial loan deal.

The English heavyweights have also been credited with an interest in Fenerbahce's Altay Bayinidir. The 25-year-old, though, is contracted to the Turkey Super Lig club until 2027. It, thus, remains to be seen if Erik ten Hag's side can convince the Turk's employers to sell him.

Apart from a goalkeeper, Manchester United also want to sign a midfielder before the window closes on September 1. Ten Hag is reportedly determined to reunite with Sofyan Amrabat at Old Trafford. Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch has also been mooted as an option.