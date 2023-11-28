Manchester United identify ex-Chelsea defender as top January transfer target – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly earmarked ex-Chelsea star and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi as a top January transfer target.

The Red Devils, who splashed close to £180 million earlier this summer, are on the hunt for a centre-back amid a foot injury to 2022 summer arrival Lisandro Martinez. They are also currently without Jonny Evans, who arrived on a free transfer in July, due to a hamstring problem.

Now, according to Football Insider, Manchester United are hoping to rope in Guehi to resolve their ongoing defensive crisis. They have identified the ex-Chelsea man as their number one defensive target and are doing background checks ahead of a potential winter transfer offer.

Should Guehi secure a permanent transfer to Manchester United, he could pop up as a crucial starter for them. With Raphael Varane currently out of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's plans, he could cement himself as the first-choice centre-back in the right-sided role in the backline.

Guehi, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2026, has almost been an ever-present figure in Crystal Palace's defence over the last two seasons. Since arriving in a deal worth up to £20 million from Chelsea in 2021, the 23-year-old has started 94 of his 96 total appearances.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also keeping tabs on a number of other centre-backs. They have reportedly been linked with the likes of Goncalo Inacio, Edmond Tapsoba, and Jean-Clair Todibo so far.

Manchester United interested in signing ex-Chelsea striker Timo Werner next January

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United are keen to sign ex-Chelsea striker Timo Werner in the winter transfer window. They are said to have already enquired about the RB Leipzig striker's availability, but are yet to enter into negotiations with the Marco Rose-coached outfit.

Despite United's interest, the VfB Stuttgart academy product is aiming to remain at the Bundesliga side until the end of the ongoing season.

Werner, who spent two seasons at Chelsea between 2020 and 2022, moved back to Leipzig in a £25 million switch last summer. The 27-year-old has netted 18 goals and laid out seven assists in 53 matches across competitions for his club since the start of the 2022-23 season.

During his short stint at Stamford Bridge, the German forward contributed 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 games. He helped them lift three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League in the 2020-21 term.