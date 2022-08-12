Manchester United 'in negotiations' to sign 21-year-old Barcelona star: Reports

Manchester United are in negotiations with Barcelona over a move for right-back Sergino Dest, as per Sport.

Barca are demanding €20 million (£17 million) for the United States defender, although United are attempting to negotiate a lower fee.

In doing so, the Red Devils have offered the Blaugrana Diogo Dalot in exchange but the La Liga giants only want a permanent sale of Dest.

The young right-back joined Barcelona from Eredivisie side Ajax in 2020 for £18.9 million.

He has made 72 appearances for Barca, scoring three goals whilst contributing four assists, but his place in Xavi Hernandez's starting XI has been infrequent.

Dest has prior connections to United boss Erik ten Hag with the Dutch tactician having coached him at Ajax.

He made 38 appearances under Ten Hag, scoring two goals whilst providing six assists.

Contacts from United in the last few hours are said to have 'intensified' which may lend itself to the right-back becoming Ten Hag's fourth signing of the summer.

They may face competition from Chelsea in their pursuit of Dest, with Thomas Tuchel's side also interested in the American.

Despite fending off interest from Barca and tying Cesar Azipilicueta down to a new deal at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel is still eyeing a new right-back.

It has been a difficult summer for the United boss' first transfer window at the Old Trafford helm.

He has managed to sign Lisandro Martinez from former side Ajax, free agent Christian Eriksen and Feyenoord left-back Tyrell Malacia.

But United have had issues trying to sign many of their top transfer targets, namely their No.1 priorirty, Dest's Barcelona teammate Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United's potential pursuit of Barcelona's Dest may impact Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future

Wan-Bissaka's future may lie away from Old Trafford

In order to sign Dest, the Premier League club are believed to need to offload a right-back of their own.

That player might just be Wan-Bissaka with the English defender's future at Old Trafford uncertain.

The former Crystal Palace right-back fell down the pecking order at United last season, being displaced by Dalot in former interim manager Ralf Rangnick's side.

He made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils last season and was part of the defense that came under fire throughout the campaign.

Palace are being linked with a loan move for their former player, who departed Selhurst Park for Manchester United in 2019 for £49.5 million.

