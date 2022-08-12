Manchester United increase budget to sign new goalkeeper as Erik ten Hag seeks competition for David de Gea - Reports

Manchester United have stepped up their efforts to sign a new goalkeeper before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have signed Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen for a combined fee of around £65 million.

The Red Devils are determined to strengthen their squad further before the window closes. Their interest in Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is hardly a secret, while a deal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is in the works.

Erik ten Hag's side are also keen to bolster their options in the goalkeeping department this summer. They currently have David de Gea and Tom Heaton in their ranks, but are looking to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Manchester United were initially claimed to be looking to sign a third-choice goalkeeper. However, they appear to have changed their stance over the same if recent reports are to be believed.

The Old Trafford outfit have now turned their attention towards signing a second-choice goalkeeper, according to the aforementioned source. They have increased their budget to strengthen the area.

Dan Sheldon @dansheldonsport



Initially looking at a No 3

United wanted to pay £35k a week in wages

Now searching for a No 2

Budget up from £1m to around £7m

Ten Hag wants a GK to challenge De Gea



w/ theathletic.com/3492281/2022/0… #MUFC intensify efforts to sign a new goalkeeper:Initially looking at a No 3United wanted to pay £35k a week in wagesNow searching for a No 2Budget up from £1m to around £7mTen Hag wants a GK to challenge De Geaw/ @lauriewhitwell #MUFC intensify efforts to sign a new goalkeeper:🔺 Initially looking at a No 3🔺 United wanted to pay £35k a week in wages🔺 Now searching for a No 2🔺 Budget up from £1m to around £7m🔺 Ten Hag wants a GK to challenge De Geaw/ @lauriewhitwell theathletic.com/3492281/2022/0…

Ten Hag's side initially allotted a sum of £1 million to sign a goalkeeper this summer. They are now willing to spend as much as £7 million to strengthen the area, as per the report.

It is worth noting that Manchester United allowed Dean Henderson to join Nottingham Forest on loan earlier this summer. It appeared De Gea will be the club's undisputed number 1 this season.

Ten Hag, though, wants the new goalkeeper to challenge the Spain international for the number 1 spot. It now remains to be seen who the Red Devils intend to bring in to do the same.

Leeds United goalkeeper on Manchester United shortlist

The Red Devils are said to have increased their budget to sign a goalkeeper to £7 million. However, they are prepared to invest more cash if the right player becomes available, according to journalist Alex Turk.

Alex Turk @AlexCTurk



Budget has been raised from £1m to £7m - could increase further if right GK becomes available. Leeds’ Illan Meslier among targets.

theathletic.com/3492281/2022/0… United pushing for a new goalkeeper this month; Erik ten Hag wants one capable of challenging David de Gea.Budget has been raised from £1m to £7m - could increase further if right GK becomes available. Leeds’ Illan Meslier among targets. #mufc United pushing for a new goalkeeper this month; Erik ten Hag wants one capable of challenging David de Gea.Budget has been raised from £1m to £7m - could increase further if right GK becomes available. Leeds’ Illan Meslier among targets. #mufctheathletic.com/3492281/2022/0…

Turk has also claimed that Ten Hag's side have identified Leeds United shot-stopper Illan Meslier as a potential recruit. It now remains to be seen if they intend to pursue a deal for the Frenchman.

Leeds signed Meslier on an initial loan deal from FC Lorient in 2019 and made the move permanent the following year. The 22-year-old has since been a regular starter for the Whites, making 89 appearances across all competitions.

It is unclear whether Leeds will sanction a move for Meslier if they receive a good offer.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer