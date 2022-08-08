Manchester United working on deal to sign 27-year-old Juventus star - Reports

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for Manchester United this summer, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have made three major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. They have roped in Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christen Eriksen for a combined fee of around €77 million.

The Red Devils, however, succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in their season opener on Sunday (August 7). Erik ten Hag is thus keen to sign more players as he looks to take the club back to the top.

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong emerged as Ten Hag's top midfield target earlier this summer. The Old Trafford outfit went on to agree a deal worth €85 million with the Catalans, but have struggled to convince the player of the move.

With less than a month remaining for the transfer window to end, Manchester United could now be forced to turn to other targets. And, they have identified Juventus' Rabiot as a potential recruit, according to the aforementioned source.

The Premier League giants are working on a deal to sign the 27-year-old from the Bianconeri. However, they must now decide whether to step up their interest in him regardless of how their pursuit of De Jong ends. The Athletic journalist David Ornstein wrote on Twitter:

"Man Utd United working on deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus. MUFC must decide if they proceed irrespective of ongoing De Jong pursuit or await outcome of that before deciding. 27yo France midfielder has 1yr on Juve contract."

Apart from signing a midfielder, Manchester United also appear to be keen to bring in a new forward. They have already had an offer of around €8-€9 million turned down by Juventus' league rivals Bologna for Marko Arnautovic.

How has Manchester United target Rabiot fared for Juventus?

Juventus signed Rabiot on a free transfer from French giants Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019. The midfielder has since made 129 appearances across all competitions for the Italian giants.

Rabiot found the back of the net six times and provided as many assists for his teammates in those matches. He has also helped the Bianconeri win three trophies, including Serie A in 2019-20.

However, the France international has less than a year remaining on his contract with Massimiliano Allegri's side. He could thus be on his way out of the club this summer.

