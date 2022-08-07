Manchester United fail with bid worth €8-9 million for ex-Premier League striker: Reports

Manchester United have had an offer of around €9 million turned down by Italian club Bologna for Marko Arnautovic, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Centre-forward has emerged as an area of concern for Manchester United in the last week. Anthony Martial, who started in five of their six pre-season friendlies, missed their opener against Brighton & Hove Albion due to a hamstring injury.

Erik ten Hag is not sure if the France international will be fit to face Brentford next weekend. Asked about the player's situation after the Red Devils' loss to Brighton, the manager said:

"Difficult to say with his injury and we have to wait. We have a week [until the next game]."

Martial's injury setback has added to the Old Trafford outfit's woes in attack. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has already asked the club to allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer this summer.

Manchester United are thus in the market to sign a new striker to ease the situation. It emerged on Saturday (August 6) that Bologna star Arnautovic is a potential option for them.

It appears Ten Hag's side have stepped up their interest by making a formal offer for the 33-year-old. They approached Bologna with a bid of around €8-€9 million, according to the aforementioned source.

The Serie A club, though, rejected the offer out of hand, as per the report. They are said to be determined to resist interest from the Red Devils and retain Arnautovic's services this summer.

UnitedMuppetiers @Muppetiers Nunez goal and assist, Haaland draws a penalty and scores. United forced to play with a false 9 keeping Eriksen out of midfield, and considering a bid for Arnautovic. Alright. Nunez goal and assist, Haaland draws a penalty and scores. United forced to play with a false 9 keeping Eriksen out of midfield, and considering a bid for Arnautovic. Alright.

It now remains to be seen if Bologna will be successful in their attempt to keep Arnautovic. There have been suggestions that the player is open to a return to the Premier League, having previously played for Stoke City and West Ham United.

Arnautovic has previously worked with Manchester United boss Ten Hag

Ten Hag has previously worked with Arnautovic during his time in the Netherlands. The 52-year-old was functioning as the assistant manager for FC Twente when the forward played for the club between 2006 and 2009.

The Austria international could now be in line for a reunion with Ten Hag at Manchester United. He appears to be interested in a move to Old Trafford during the ongoing transfer window.

Arnautovic scored 26 goals and provided 32 assists from 145 matches during his four years at Stoke. He then netted 22 times and registered 12 assists in 65 matches for West Ham before moving to China in 2019.

He has scored 15 goals and provided 1 assist in 34 games for Bologna, who he joined last year.

