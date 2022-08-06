Manchester United eye stunning move for former West Ham star – reports

Manchester United have identified Bologna forward Marko Arnautovic as a potential recruit this summer, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport [via Get Italian Football News].

Manchester United are scheduled to face Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League opener on Sunday (August 7). However, Erik ten Hag has a major headache ahead of the match.

Anthony Martial, who started five of the Red Devils' six pre-season friendlies, has been ruled out of the game due to a hamstring injury. Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, played just one friendly for the team amid concerns over his future.

Centre-forward has thus emerged as an area of concern for Manchester United ahead of the new season. It appears Ten Hag is keen to sign a new striker before the transfer window slams shut this month.

Bologna's Arnautovic has thus emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils. The Old Trafford outfit are eyeing a stunning move for the forward, according to the aforementioned source.

The 33-year-old is said to be open to the idea of returning to the Premier League. He plied his trade in England for six years between 2013 and 2019, playing for Stoke City and West Ham United.

Bologna, though, are not prepared to sell the Austria international this summer, as per the report. The Serie A club have reportedly slapped a high price tag on the player in an attempt to fend off interest from clubs like Manchester United.

Arnautovic has a contract with the Italian top-flight club until the end of the 2023-24 season. It now remains to be seen if the Red Devils can convince Bologna to sell him should they pursue a deal.

Could Arnautovic return to the Premier League with Manchester United?

Stoke City first brought Arnautovic to England in 2013, signing him from Werder Bremen for around £2 million. The Austrian went on to make 145 appearances across all competitions for the Potters.

Arnautovic found the back of the net 26 times and provided 32 assists for his teammates in those matches. West Ham then snapped him up from Stoke for a deal worth £25 million in 2017.

The 33-year-old played 65 matches during his two-year stint with the Hammers. He netted 22 goals and registered 12 assists for the club.

Arnautovic eventually swapped West Ham for Chinese club Shanghai Port in a £23 million deal in 2019. He then returned to Italy with Bologna, for whom he has scored 15 goals from 34 matches, in 2021.

