Manchester United 'increasingly confident' of signing Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager this summer - Reports

Manchester United's desire to land Mauricio Pochettino as head coach is growing stronger by the day. It looks like that union could actually happen this summer. According to the Mirror, United are increasingly confident of landing the current PSG manager this summer.

It is not the first time former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a move to Old Trafford. Many members of the United board are said to be huge admirers of Pochettino. They have been looking to appoint him as manager ever since the end of the Jose Mourinho era.

However, the unexpected emergence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his progress put a halt to United's urge to appoint the Argentine. Solskjaer's stint as Manchester United manager came to an end last year.

Once again, there were strong reports linking Mauricio Pochettino to a move to Old Trafford. Many felt the move could happen as the Argentine was struggling to manage his PSG squad.

Experts now predict Pochettino might be sacked in Paris if PSG end up alluring former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take the job. Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as interim manager for the rest of the season.

United Journal @theutdjournal Manchester United are increasingly confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent boss this summer. Sources in France have suggested PSG have already made the decision to jettison Pochettino at the end of this season #mujournal



[@DiscoMirror] Manchester United are increasingly confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent boss this summer. Sources in France have suggested PSG have already made the decision to jettison Pochettino at the end of this season #mufc 🚨 Manchester United are increasingly confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their new permanent boss this summer. Sources in France have suggested PSG have already made the decision to jettison Pochettino at the end of this season #mufc #mujournal [@DiscoMirror] https://t.co/LJMe0LKWB9

Pochettino's reports of a potential PSG sacking has grown in stature after the club were defeated in the French Cup by OGC Nice. They lost on penalties in the round of 16 clash.

PSG's board have reportedly decided to part ways with Pochettino in the upcoming summer. This scenario perfectly fits the plan of the Red Devils who are looking to appoint a permanent manager in the summer.

The likes of Pochettino and Erik ten Hag are firm favorites to be appointed as United's permanent manager in the summer.

Could Mauricio Pochettino be a great fit for Manchester United?

Mauricio Pochettino is currently having a tough time at PSG. The imbalance and absence of a defined club structure at PSG has made it difficult for Pochettino to implement a game plan for the side.

Many experts have criticized the Argentine for not setting up the PSG squad similar to what he did in North London with his Tottenham Hotspur side. However, many have shown sympathy towards Pochettino by stating that the club is a huge mess in itself.

The PSG board has also been criticized for not knowing how to value managers.

jαck @UtdOptimist What’s everyone’s thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino’s potential move to United in the summer? What’s everyone’s thoughts on Mauricio Pochettino’s potential move to United in the summer? https://t.co/OZJd68ptfc

However, at Manchester United, there has been slow and gradual changes in the whole system. With the arrival of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager, the club have hinted at exactly the style of play they want to implement in the future.

Even though Rangnick's tenure as a manager is short term, he will continue to serve the team and the board in a consultancy role.

Appointing Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager this summer could be the perfect decision. The Argentine has a proven track record of being a great manager in the Premier League.

Also Read Article Continues below

His previous stint with Tottenham Hotspur placed him on the elite manager's list. It looks like the current PSG coach is destined to be a Manchester United manager and fans are eagerly waiting to see him make the switch this summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy