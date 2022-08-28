Manchester United initiate contact to sign out-of-favor Barcelona forward - Reports 

Manchester United have initiated contact with Barcelona to sign forward Memphis Depay, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are searching for an attacker as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his options United's frontline.

Ten Hag's side have reportedly sealed a deal with Ajax to sign Brazilian winger Antony.

Depay may be another attacking addition, with the Dutch forward having been informed by Barca to leave the Nou Camp by the end of the month.

Romano reports that Manchester United are among the clubs weighing up a move for the Dutchman.

The Premier League giants have made contact with Barcelona over the potential signing.

The former Olympique Lyonnais attacker has fallen down the pecking order at Barcelona following the arrivals of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

Ousmane Dembele has also extended his contract with the Catalan side which further jeopardizes Depay's place in Xavi Hernandez's side.

He is yet to make an appearance for the Blaugrana this season.

Were Depay to arrive at Old Trafford, he would be returning to a club he left five years ago.

The Dutch forward spent two seasons at United previously, making 53 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing six assists.

His time at the Red Devils was somewhat unconvincing and he departed for Lyon in 2017 for £14.4 million.

Barcelona forward Depay has unfinished business at Manchester United

The Dutch forward could return to Old Trafford

Depay left Manchester United in bittersweet circumstances, having been touted as a potential top Premier League star for the future.

A slow adaption to life in the English league led to Jose Mourinho becoming somewhat impatient with the Dutch forward.

He was signed in 2015 under former manager Louis van Gaal who he held a close relationship with from being coached by in the Dutch national team.

However, Van Gaal was dismissed in 2016 and replaced by Mourinho and the change coincided with Depay's drop in form and confidence.

He has commented on his departure from Old Trafford, saying (via Daily Mail):

"I've thought a lot about why it went wrong. The first season I had to adapt and it didn't go well compared to my time at PSV. I lost a bit of confidence and I lost the confidence of [Louis] Van Gaal and his staff. It was hard for me. The following season I felt like I had more experience, but they changed the coach."

A return for Depay to United may do the player wonders with the forward in need of a star role and there are question marks over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial's injury problems continue to affect his availability for Manchester United.

