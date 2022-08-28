Manchester United seal deal with Ajax for Antony - reports

Manchester United are set to seal a deal to sign Ajax winger Antony, as per David Ornstein.

The Red Devils have long pursued the Brazilian and had an £76.3 million bid rejected by the Eredivisie champions this past week.

However, it appears United have gone back in with an improved offer which has this time met Ajax's valuation of the forward.

Ornstein reports that United are close to finding an agreement to sign the Brazilian and there is confidence that a deal will be struck.

The Ajax forward has made it no secret of his desire to join his former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

In the aftermath of Ajax rejected United's prior bid for the winger, he was interviewed by Fabrizio Romano in which he made it clear he wanted to leave.

He told the transfer expert:

"During the window months, meetings continued and I also received a proposal from Ajax for contract renewal. I made it clear once again: I WANT TO LEAVE"

He added:

"People need to listen to me and understand that my motivation moves me towards happiness. I need this to continue performing at a high level. Ajax will always be in my heart!"

Meanwhile, it is believed Manchester United legend Edwin Van der Sar has taken over negotiations with his former club.

Van der Sar serves as Ajax's chief executive but rarely covers the club's transfer business.

Antony has excelled for Ajax since joining from Sao Paulo back in 2020 for £14.1 million.

He has made 82 appearances, scoring 24 goals and contributing 22 assists.

Antony swayed by the opportunity to play under Ten Hag at Manchester United

Ten Hag reunited with his former winger (image per Mirror)

Antony's desire to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena for Old Trafford had been clear to see as he had sat out training sessions.

He also missed last weekend's 1-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam amidst the uncertainty over his future.

The Brazilian's devotion to his former manager Ten Hag has been clear to see following the Dutch tactician's arrival at United.

He sent Ten Hag a message upon his appointment as the Red Devils' new boss in April, saying (via The Sun):

"I also want to thank you for everything you taught me. I am thankful all the opportunities and learning every day. Know that I will always stand with you if you need me."

The duo won two Eredivsie titles whilst working with one another at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Edited by Matthew Guyett