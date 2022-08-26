Manchester United legend steps in as talks accelerate over move to sign Red Devils target: Reports

Manchester United legend Edwin Van der Sar has stepped in to facilitate the Red Devils' proposed move for Ajax winger Antony, as per Dutch outlet De Volkskrant.

The Red Devils and Ajax are in advanced talks for the Brazilian winger to arrive at Old Trafford.

United are willing to pay the £85 million fee Ajax are demanding for Antony.

There is confidence that a deal for the player will be struck before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Van der Sar is Ajax's chief executive and rarely gets involved in transfers at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

However, he is believed to have played a role in Donny Van der Beek and Lisandro Martinez joining Manchester United from Ajax.

The four-time Premier League winner has now taken over negotiations from technical director Klaas Jan Huntelaar and assisting technical manager Gerry Hamstra.

This is due to his relationship with United having won the Champions League with the club back in 2008.

The legendary goalkeeper is now leading the final talks between the two clubs and is expecting a second bid from United to be lodged imminently.

The Red Devils failed with a £67.5 million bid for Antony earlier this summer, but a second approach of £85 million is unlikely to be rejected.

If the Eredivisie champions accept this bid, it will make the Brazilian the second most expensive player in Manchester United's history.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Went on strike, repeatedly told Ajax to negotiate with Man Utd, and has finally handed in a transfer request, while his agents are waiting in London to complete the move — Antony wasn't joking when he told Ten Hag, "I will always stand with you if you need me". Went on strike, repeatedly told Ajax to negotiate with Man Utd, and has finally handed in a transfer request, while his agents are waiting in London to complete the move — Antony wasn't joking when he told Ten Hag, "I will always stand with you if you need me". https://t.co/0kl6Tk6p0j

Manchester United manager Ten Hag discusses club's transfer business

Ten Hag seems satisfied with his club's business

There is much debate over whether Manchester United have had a successful transfer window in Ten Hag's first in charge at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have signed Martinez from Ajax, Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord, free-agent Christian Eriksen and Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Antony could become the club's fifth summer signing and is a player Ten Hag knows all too well from his time coaching the Brazilian at Ajax.

The winger made 79 appearances under the Dutch tactician, scoring 22 goals and providing 20 assists.

The United boss has commented on the club's transfer window with regard to the type of players being targeted.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"We need players but we need the right players. The whole transfer window, we are happy with what we did until now, but the bar has to be high."

Much of United's focus throughout the window has been on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Dutchman has been Ten Hag's No.1 transfer target but the former Ajax player looks likely to stay at the Nou Camp.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Matthew Guyett