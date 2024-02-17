Manchester United inquire about Bayern Munich star as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster squad - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly inquired about signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt amid a frustrating season for the Dutchman.

todofichajes.com reports that the Red Devils may be handed the opportunity to sign De Ligt, 24, this summer. He's struggled for game time under Thomas Tuchel, starting just 10 of 17 games across competitions for the Bavarians this season, helping them keep five clean sheets.

Manchester United could swoop for De Ligt who is a long-term target once the campaign concludes. Erik ten Hag is heavily interested in his former Ajax captain and will have the backing of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team this summer.

De Ligt flourished under Ten Hag at the Johan Cruyff Arena, enjoying a meteoric rise under the United boss. He made 70 appearances across competitions, winning the Eredivisie title, the KNVB Cup, and captaining Ajax to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2019.

De Ligt has three years left on his contract but is growing impatient with his lack of minutes this season. Tuchel has preferred Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae to the Netherlands international.

Bayern are expected to demand around €60 million for De Ligt which is close to the €70 million they paid Juventus for his services in July 2022. Manchester United have struggled with a defensive injury crisis this season and are expected to strengthen this summer with question marks over Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof's futures.

Manchester United are reportedly setting their sights on Bayern forward Mathys Tel

Mathys Tel has admirers at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are also set to bolster their attack this summer and signing a new center-forward is a possibility. Anthony Martial's contract expires at the end of this season and it appears the French striker will be leaving Old Trafford.

Sky Sports Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports that the Red Devils have intensively analyzed Bayern attacker Tel. They have contacted the French teenager's management and inquired about a potential move.

Tel, 18, has enjoyed a breakout season at the Allianz Arena, bagging six goals and three assists in 27 games across competitions. He scored the winner in the Bavarians' 4-3 win against United in the Champions League group stages (20 September).

There are two more English clubs keeping tabs on Tel who isn't being handed the amount of game time he'd like at present. He's focused on the Bundesliga giants and ideally wants to become a legend with Bayern.

However, he's considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window but won't be leaving on loan. He has three years left on his contract and is valued by Transfermarkt at €50 million.