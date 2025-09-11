Manchester United insiders believe player signed under Erik ten Hag's reign is best signing they've made in many years: Reports

Manchester United insiders reportedly believe that Noussair Mazraoui, signed during Erik ten Hag's managerial tenure, is one of their best signings in recent years. Mazraoui signed for the Red Devils in the summer of 2024 for a reported €15 million.

Noussair Mazraoui was one of Manchester United's most hyped signings in the summer of 2024 under the guidance of former coach Erik ten Hag. The Moroccan is best valued for his versatility, having made 58 outings for the Red Devils across competitions. Despite being considered a usual right back, Mazraoi has played in a number of positions, including as a central defender and a number 10.

According to The National (h/t SPORTBible), Manchester United senior insiders consider Noussair Mazraoui as the best signing they have made in recent years. The Morocco international has reportedly been impressing teammates and coaches by delivering consistently good performances every week. The Red Devils officials appear to be surprised by his versatility, agility, and fitness.

Noussair Mazraoui has missed Manchester United's first two Premier League games this season. However, he came off the bench in their last 3-2 league win against Burnley. He is expected to play a bigger role in the Manchester derby on September 14 (Sunday) after getting the medical green light.

Noussair Mazraoui opens up about his preferred position to play in Manchester United

In an interview with Andy Mitten from The National, Noussair Mazraoui shared that he prefers to play as a right-back. The Manchester United star said (via SPORTBible):

"I've been playing now a very long time as the right full-back. And lately also the right centre-back. Right full-back is my favourite position, my best position as well. That's where everything goes automatic. When I get the ball, I know my options. I know what I can do, what I can't do. I know how to defend. It's less thinking, it's more enjoying."

Last season, Mazraoui made 57 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions, playing in multiple positions. Under former boss Erik ten Hag, Mazraoui played both as a centre-back and a right-back. The Dutchman also employed him in the attacking midfield role in a group stage game against Fenerbahce in the UEFA Europa League.

Under current coach Ruben Amorim, Noussair Mazraoui has continued to play in multiple positions, including centre back, right back, left back, as well as in the right and left midfield. With the Moroccan all set to return to the pitch this week, it remains to be seen how Amorim employs him for the rest of the season.

