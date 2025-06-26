Manchester United interested in ambitious transfer to sign PSG midfielder this summer: Reports

Manchester United are eyeing an ambitious swoop for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Warren Zaire-Emery this summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are in the market for midfield reinforcements, with coach Ruben Amorim looking to build the squad in his image this summer.

TEAMTalk reports (via ESPN) that Zaire-Emery, one of the world's top young central midfielders, is a player of interest to Amorim's side. They are said to be prepared to submit an offer of up to €100 million for the 19-year-old France international to join them this summer.

Warren Zaire-Emery is one of the leading talents in Europe and signed an extension until 2029 with his boyhood club PSG last year. The teenager has lost his place in the starting XI under Luis Enrique to the impressive duo of Vitinha and João Neves, leading to suggestions that he may look to leave.

Manchester United are looking to sign at least one midfielder this summer to replace Christian Eriksen, whose contract expires at the end of the 2024-25 season. With Casemiro also closing in on a departure from the club, the need to add a new midfielder has deepened for the Red Devils.

Zaire-Emery is likely to be a difficult target, seeing as he is very young and enjoying significant success in Paris. The lack of UEFA Champions League football will likely be a major deterrent for the teenage star to join Amorim's side this summer.

Manchester United have already shown ambition this window with the signature of Brazil international Matheus Cunha after an excellent season with Wolves. They are also keen on Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo, as they look to improve on their 15th place league finish from the 2024-25 season.

Manchester United close in on deal for priority target: Reports

Manchester United are closing in on a deal to sign Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo this summer, as per reports. The Cameroon international has been pursued by Ruben Amorim's side for much of the window so far and appears now to be headed to Old Trafford.

ESPN reports that the Red Devils have reached a broad agreement for a £60 million base fee, with add-ons to take the deal to around £65 million. Only minor details are left to clarify between Manchester United and Brentford such as the structure of the payments and add-ons.

The Red Devils are confident of having Mbeumo in their ranks by the resumption of pre-season training on July 7th in a move that will see them beat Tottenham Hotspur to his signature. The 25-year-old is keen to play for the Red Devils, and personal terms are no issue between both parties.

