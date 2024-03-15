Manchester United interested in midfielder who got relegated from Premier League last season: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in adding Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie to their ranks to strengthen their midfield depth in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Red Devils, who are sixth in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 47 points from 28 matches, have struggled to dominate the centre of the park this campaign. While Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have lately shown signs of ageing, summer arrivals Mason Mount and Sofyan Amrabat have failed to live up to expectations so far.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Manchester United have earmarked McKennie as a summer transfer target. Both United and Arsenal are hoping to launch a move for the American should they fail to snap up Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Apart from the aforementioned Premier League giants, Aston Villa and Fulham are also keen to sign McKennie. Meanwhile, Juventus are likely to entertain bids in the region of £15 million for the 25-year-old star.

McKennie, who is a 49-cap United States international, is currently relishing a fine campaign at Massimiliano Allegri's outfit. He has started 25 of his 27 appearances so far, providing nine assists in the process.

Earlier past season, McKennie failed to prevent Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League after arriving on loan in January 2023. He laid out one assist in 20 matches across all competitions for them.

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United forward Antony is unlikely to leave on loan

In his column for the Caught Offside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claimed that Antony is not believed to be keen to seal a loan move to Brazilian outfit Flamengo. He wrote:

"There have been further reports about Antony's situation at Manchester United, with claims from Brazil that Flamengo are analysing a possible one-year loan move for the winger. I would take this with a pinch of salt, however, as Antony firmly rejected any option from Brazil in January. Let's see if that changes in the summer."

Antony, who joined the Red Devils in a potential £86 million deal from Ajax in 2022, has struggled to impress so far this campaign. The 24-year-old has registered just a goal and an assist in 29 matches across all competitions with none coming in 22 Premier League games.

As a result, Antony has dropped down in Manchester United's pecking order in the recent past. He has started just 17 games this campaign after starting 39 of his 44 overall appearances for his club last season.

