Manchester United interested in Serie A forward who has £11 million release clause - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Roma forward Paulo Dybala this summer. The Red Devils are said to be planning to trigger his release clause to sign him after just a year in Rome.

According to GOAL, Dybala is attracting interest from multiple Serie A clubs, who could make a summer move for him. Manchester United have also been named as one of the potential suitors from clubs outside Italy.

The report claims that the interested Serie A sides might have to pay £18 million to secure the Argentine's services, while other European clubs will need to shell out £11 million to trigger his release clause.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Dybala in the past as well but have so far failed to complete his signature. The Argentina international moved to Roma just last summer on a free transfer after seven seasons with Juventus.

He has so far made 26 appearances for them across competitions, scoring 12 and assisting eight goals. Dybala will have two years remaining on his Roma contract after the ongoing season.

"I don't know what will happen in the future" - Manchester United target Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala was recently quizzed about his future. While he refused to rule out a possible exit from Roma, he stressed that he is currently focussed on producing the goods for Jose Mourinho's side.

“Surely, we’ll talk about this later on. My future is here, I want to bring Roma as high as possible and I think we can do it. I don’t know what will happen in the future. The next games are the most important things,” he said.

He added:

“It’s great to help the team. We are in a good situation, fighting for a Champions League placement. It’s not easy because there are many top clubs. We are confident about Europa League, but it won’t be easy either. Hopefully, I can help the team win more games.”

Roma are currently fourth in the Serie A table.

