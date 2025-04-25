Manchester United interested in signing 28-year-old Championship star next summer: Reports

Manchester United are planning to sign Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman this summer, according to Football Insider. The 28-year-old has been impressive for the Championship side this season, registering 17 clean sheets so far.

Woodman joined Newcastle United from Crystal Palace as a teenager in 2013. Unfortunately, he failed to break into the starting XI and eventually left in 2022 to join Preston.

Since moving to Deepdale, the Englishman has managed to turn his career around. However, his contract with the Lancashire club expires in a few months, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on his situation and are planning to prise him away. The Red Devils will need a new backup keeper this summer to replace Tom Heaton and have reportedly identified Woodman as an option.

The Premier League giants are also linked with multiple goalkeepers for the No. 1 role, amid Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir's struggles. Woodman, interestingly, could be tempted to try and dislodge Onana from between the sticks.

His contract situation also makes him a safe bet for Manchester United, who are expected to have a busy summer ahead. The Red Devils are not entirely free from financial distress, and a Bosman move for the English goalkeeper could help them invest in other areas of the pitch.

Have Manchester United won the race for a Brazilian forward this summer?

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to secure the services of Matheus Cunha this summer, according to GOAL Brazil. The Brazilian forward has been a rare shining light for the Midlands club this season, registering 16 goals and four assists from 31 games across competitions.

His efforts have already turned heads at Old Trafford, with attacking reinforcements the need of the hour. The Red Devils have struggled in front of goal this season, finding the back of the net just 38 times in 33 games in the Premier League.

Manchester United have identified Cunha as an option to address the situation, with the player likely to be a good fit in Ruben Amorim's tactics. The Red Devils have now decided to trigger the Brazilian's €62.5m release clause and have moved ahead of Arsenal and Nottingham Forest in the race.

Negotiations are almost complete and the move is expected to be completed by the end of the season, before the summer transfer window opens.

