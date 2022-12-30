Manchester United interested in signing Benfica teenager who is yet to make first-team debut - Reports

Manchester United are showing an interest in signing Benfica teenage prospect Cher Ndour.

The 18-year-old Italian is yet to represent the Primeira Liga side's senior team as he plays for their B side in the Portuguese league second tier.

He has made 40 appearances for Benfica B, scoring four goals and creating one assist.

The teenager is a versatile central midfielder who can play as the anchor in the middle of the park, working hard in the press.

He left Atalanta to join Benfica aged 16 in 2020 and is starting to make a name for himself at the Estadio da Luz.

According to Tutto Salernitana, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Ndour's development and could make a move for the midfielder in 2023.

They could secure a cut-price deal for the teenager in January, with Benfica eager not to lose him as a free agent next summer.

His contract with Roger Schmidt's side expires at the end of the season.

However, the Red Devils are not the only European heavyweight keeping an eye on Ndour. Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also noted as potential suitors.

Benfica Youth @SLBenficaYouth At 17 years, 1 month and 23 days old, Cher Ndour became the youngest player to ever score a goal in the Portuguese second division, thus breaking a 25 year old record! At 17 years, 1 month and 23 days old, Cher Ndour became the youngest player to ever score a goal in the Portuguese second division, thus breaking a 25 year old record! 🌟 https://t.co/XX8daXCYKp

He is the youngest debutant in Benfica B history, beating the record previously held by Joao Felix.

Ndour was in the mix of 80 names for the coveted Golden Boy award of 2022 until that number was reduced to 40.

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek is influencing younger squad players

Van de Beek is showing his senior team qualities.

Van de Beek's time at Manchester United has been a misery as he failed to replicate the form he achieved at Ajax.

He arrived at Old Trafford from the Eredivisie side in 2020 for €39 million, with a reputation for being one of Europe's rising midfield talents.

However, the Dutchman has struggled for form, featuring 58 times, scoring just two goals and providing as many assists.

There were expectations that he would refind form under Erik ten Hag, who previously coached him at Ajax.

Yet, Van de Beek still lacks game time and is failing to displace the likes of Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes, and Fred in Manchester United's midfield.

The 25-year-old is still having a positive impact for the club, though.

Manchester Evening News reports that he is still vocal has not stopped him from being vocal and showing his senior squad qualities.

Moreover, during a training session on Thursday (December 29), he was eager to give young squad members instructions and helped lead from the front in a defensive capacity.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes