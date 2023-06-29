Manchester United interested in signing Portuguese midfielder this summer: Reports

Manchester United are interested in Benfica midfielder Joao Neves this summer, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Neves, 18, is the latest player to be linked with a move to the Red Devils, who are yet to make an addition to their squad this summer. He has popped up on the Old Trafford outfit's radar after enjoying a breakthrough season at Benfica, as per the aforementioned source.

The midfielder rose through the ranks at Benfica before making his senior debut in their 3-0 loss against SC Braga in the Primeira Liga last December. He has now made 20 appearances, including six starts, across competitions for the Portuguese giants, helping them win the league in the 2022-23 season.

It's worth noting that Neves has also started each of Portugal's three games at the European Under-21 Championship. He is expected to keep his place in the lineup when the national team face England in the quarterfinal on Sunday (July 2).

Benfica are under no pressure to sell Neves as he is contracted to them until the end of the 2027-28 season, having signed a new deal in December. However, an attractive offer from a club like Manchester United could tempt them to cash in on him.

The Portugal U21 international is unlikely to be an immediate starter at Old Trafford due to his age and lack of experience. However, with doubts over Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek's futures, he could play regularly for Erik ten Hag's side.

Neves is primarily a defensive-minded midfielder who can also operate as a central midfielder. The teenager could play second fiddle to Casemiro, 31, with the Red Devils and become a regular start by the time the Brazilian hangs up his boots.

Manchester United remain hopeful about signing Chelsea star Mason Mount

Manchester United have had a quiet transfer window so far as they are yet to make an addition to their squad. It's no secret that they have been working on a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. However, they have failed to agree a fee with the Blues so far.

The Red Devils have had three offers, with the latest worth £60 million, rejected by Chelsea so far. Mauricio Pochettino's side reportedly want £58 million plus £7 million in add-ons for Mount. Although the Blues offered to hold face-to-face talks to reach a compromise, the Old Trafford outfit decided to walk away.

Despite Erik ten Hag's side refusing to increase their offer for Mount, there is still a feeling that the transfer will eventually happen. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs recently held the first round of direct talks. If everything goes well, Mount will ply his trade for Manchester United from next season onwards.

